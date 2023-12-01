Common Thread Collective Returns To The Eisemann Center With PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Showing Through December 31

The work of COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE is coming to the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit from November 29 through December 31, 2023, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery.



COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE is a group of female Texas artists who share a passion for art and collaboration. Each artist brings her own style and voice to the collection that will be on display the entire month of December. Viewers will enjoy a wide range of inspirations and influences across a variety of mediums.

The artists comprising COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE for this exhibit include Michelle Noah, Leslie Montena, and Lana Housewright.



Michelle Noah, founder of COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE, is a returning artist in the Green Mezzanine Gallery excited to bring back new pieces related to a past exhibition she brought to the Eisemann Center, the vibrant and colorful collection By the Numbers: An Enneagram Series. Patrons will have the opportunity to interact with this portion of the gallery and hopefully learn something new about themself in the process. She is the owner of Ninth Street Gallery, an artist studio in Downtown Garland. Click here to visit Michelle's website.

Leslie Montena is an engineer, multi-media artist, and founder of unique and luxurious art company called Colors for The Soul. She is a contemporary painter, silhouette-ist, and resin design artist best known for her abstract, cultural multimedia pieces. Since her last appearance at the Eisemann Center, she has opened her own gallery in Garland called Epiphany Gallery. Click here to visit Leslie's website.

Lana Housewright opened Ninth Street Gallery with Noah in 2016. She is an award-winning creative, master watercolorist and career architect. She is a Texas State Fair Grand Prize winner. Her work is precise and heavily detailed, but Lana is a playful personality and brings an exciting ingenuity to the group.

The First Fridays reception for COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE will take place on Friday, December 1 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the Forest and Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery at the Eisemann Center. Enjoy light bites and meet the artists with your fellow local visual art lovers!

Current information about the exhibition can be found through the group's social media account on Instagram @common.thread.collective



Gallery hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at Click Here.