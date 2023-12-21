Cast and Creative Team Set for THE PILLOWMAN at Outcry Theatre

Outcry Theatre will present The Pillowman, a play by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh, February 16-25, 2024 at the Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre. The Pillowman is a hypnotic blend of savagery, suspense, macabre fairytale, and the blackest of gallows humor.

From the undisputed master of dark comedy comes this electrifying tale of a writer in a fictional totalitarian state who is subjected to a ruthless interrogation when a number of his stories bear a striking resemblance to a series of grisly child murders. The Pillowman is a powerful, potent, and provocative tour de force that will haunt audiences long after the lights have faded to black.

The Pillowman stars Bryce Lederer (he/him) as Katurian, Ryan Maffei (he/him) as Tupolski, Connor McMurray (he/him) as Ariel, Will Frederick (he/him) as Michal, Cary Bazan (he/him) as Father, Haley Peters (she/her) as Mother, and Harper Caroline Lee (she/they) as Girl.

The show is directed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and stage managed by Elizabeth Cantrell, with fight choreography by Bobby Garcia. The show will feature scenic design by Cory Garrett, lighting design by Mia Lindemann, costume design by Benjamin McElroy, sound design by Jason Johnson-Spinos, and blood special effects by Isa Flores.

Martin McDonagh is a British-Irish playwright and filmmaker. He has received numerous accolades including an Academy Award, six BAFTA Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, three Olivier Awards, and nominations for five Tony Awards. His plays include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Pillowman, A Behanding in Spokane, and Hangmen. McDonagh won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for Six Shooter in 2004 and has received nominations for six other Academy Awards. He directed the dark comedy films In Bruges (2008), Seven Psychopaths (2012), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and The Banshees of Inisherin (2022).

Contains violence, adult content, and explicit language. Recommended for ages 16 and up.

The Pillowman is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. www.dramatists.com

Performances:

Friday, February 16, 7:30pm

Saturday, February 17, 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, February 18, 2pm

Friday, February 23, 7:30 pm

Saturday, February 24, 2pm & 7:30 pm

Sunday, February 25, 2pm

The Pillowman is presented at:

The Stone Cottage at the Addison Theatre Centre

​15650 Addison Rd.

Addison, TX 75001

Tickets:

​General Admission $20

​Premium Reserved Seating $30

Tickets will be available online and at the door. There is a service charge for tickets purchased online or with a credit card.

About Outcry Theatre:

Outcry Theatre strives to draw youth and young adults from Plano and the surrounding areas to the theatre as both audience and participants, integrating the arts into their lives, and encouraging them to become lifelong artists and arts appreciators.

Outcry Theatre utilizes bold artistic vision, highly physical staging, and an energetic and visceral performance style. With rigorous rehearsals, tenacious attention to detail, and unwavering dedication to excellence, Outcry Theatre focuses on developing stellar performances and exceptional storytelling.

​Outcry Theatre serves the Plano community and surrounding DFW area through professional productions, readings of new works by local playwrights, and the Outcry Youth Theatre program, educating students ages 5-18.

Outcry Theatre can be found online at Click Here