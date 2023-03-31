Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort Worth

Performances begin May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape.

Mar. 31, 2023  

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring, has announced its cast. Performances begin May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5732 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit HisStoryTheMusical.com.

Max Kuenzer plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdeline, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.

The producers have also announced the full creative team for the production, bringing together top talent from both the Broadway and arena touring industries. Scenic designer Tobin Ost, costume designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting designer Sooner Routhier, sound designer Daniel Lundberg, projection designer Caite Hevner, hair & make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, and music director Jesse Fry join the previously announced creative team including two-time Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (Disney's Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), choreographer Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervisor Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway) and arrangers Rick Hip-Flores and Pawe? 'Bzim' Zarecki. Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting.

"We could not be more excited that this company of artists will begin rehearsals in Lewisville, TX next week and will introduce His Story: The Musical to the world next month," says producer Bruce Lazarus. "It has always been our aim to form a company led by local, Texas talent. We are proud to say that, by the time we open in May, we will have brought nearly 150 new jobs to the region. We cannot wait for this extraordinary company to take the stage and bring His Story to life for Dallas-Fort Worth audiences."

 




Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party! Photo
Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party!
Stage West and Uptown Players are inviting fans to their Cruel Intentions Movie Watch Party!  It'll be a night of epic nostalgia, juicy secrets, and scandalous fun!  It's going down Friday, April 14 at 7pm.  And the best part - admission is FREE!
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7 Photo
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7
A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP)  makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception. 
Channing Tatums MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11 Photo
Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11
The global stage sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is bringing its magic to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited engagement for five weeks only starting May 11.
DFWs Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre Photo
DFW's Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre
North Texas Performing Arts has announced that Ashlee Elizabeth (Lizz) Bashore will take on the role of Artistic Director for NTPA Repertory Theatre. This role oversees all operations of NTPA's adult theatre programs including NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, and other adult offerings. 

More Hot Stories For You


Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party!Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party!
March 31, 2023

Stage West and Uptown Players are inviting fans to their Cruel Intentions Movie Watch Party!  It'll be a night of epic nostalgia, juicy secrets, and scandalous fun!  It's going down Friday, April 14 at 7pm.  And the best part - admission is FREE!
Cast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort WorthCast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort Worth
March 31, 2023

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring, has announced its cast.
A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Returns To The Bath House Cultural Center, Beginning April 7
March 30, 2023

A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP)  makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected. Performances will be followed by a Q&A, featuring members of the ALIDP team and mental health professionals, and a reception. 
Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE: The Tour Brings The Magic To North Texas Starting May 11
March 29, 2023

The global stage sensation created and directed by Channing Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE is bringing its magic to the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a limited engagement for five weeks only starting May 11.
DFW's Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory TheatreDFW's Lizz Bashore to Lead Award-Winning NTPA Repertory Theatre
March 29, 2023

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that Ashlee Elizabeth (Lizz) Bashore will take on the role of Artistic Director for NTPA Repertory Theatre. This role oversees all operations of NTPA's adult theatre programs including NTPA Repertory Theatre, NTPA Community Theatre, and other adult offerings. 
share