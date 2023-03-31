Cast & Creative Team Set for HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere in Dallas-Fort Worth

His Story: The Musical, the world-premiere musical coming to Dallas-Fort Worth this spring, has announced its cast. Performances begin May 5, 2023 at the new state-of-the-art Broadway Tent at Grandscape (5732 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056). Opening night is May 18, 2023. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com. For further information, visit HisStoryTheMusical.com.

Max Kuenzer plays Jesus, leading a company of primarily home-grown local Texas artists including Lily Gast as Mary Magdeline, Richard Chaz Gomez as Judas, Jataria Heyward as Mother Mary, Logan Dolence as Joseph, Casey Lamont as Lucifer, Carlos Gutierrez as Gabriel, Bryan Munar as Peter, Camden Deal as Leper, Justin Taylor as Matthew, Caleb Bermejo as Pontius Pilate, Mat Blasio as Nicodemus, Courtney Blanc as Caiaphus, Ja'Naye Flanagan, Lia Karagianopoulos, Abby Murphy, Audrey Lee, Gigi Hausman, Nicholas Haas and Mark Quach.

The producers have also announced the full creative team for the production, bringing together top talent from both the Broadway and arena touring industries. Scenic designer Tobin Ost, costume designer Junghyun Georgia Lee, lighting designer Sooner Routhier, sound designer Daniel Lundberg, projection designer Caite Hevner, hair & make-up designer Tommy Kurzman, and music director Jesse Fry join the previously announced creative team including two-time Tony Award-nominated director Jeff Calhoun (Disney's Newsies, Bonnie & Clyde), choreographer Eamon Foley (Annie at The Hollywood Bowl), music supervisor Rick Hip-Flores (Natasha, Pierre..., In Transit on Broadway) and arrangers Rick Hip-Flores and Pawe? 'Bzim' Zarecki. Casting is by Eisenberg / Beans Casting.

"We could not be more excited that this company of artists will begin rehearsals in Lewisville, TX next week and will introduce His Story: The Musical to the world next month," says producer Bruce Lazarus. "It has always been our aim to form a company led by local, Texas talent. We are proud to say that, by the time we open in May, we will have brought nearly 150 new jobs to the region. We cannot wait for this extraordinary company to take the stage and bring His Story to life for Dallas-Fort Worth audiences."