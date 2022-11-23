Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre to Present CHRISTMAS WITH NAT AND NATALIE This Holiday Season

Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre has completed phase 1 of its renovations and is thrilled to welcome patrons this holiday season. Christmas with Nat and Natalie features the music of the iconic father-daughter duo and will be the first show in the newly remodeled space. Nat King and Natalie Cole separately recorded over 100 songs that became hits on the pop charts. Cozy up in the Reid for an "Unforgettable" evening with favorites including "When I Fall in Love," "Mona Lisa" "Everlasting Love," and, of course, "The Christmas Song." This show is suitable for most audiences and runs November 29 thru December 17. Tickets are on sale now.

Christmas with Nat and Natalie stars Curtis Wiley and Jenny Mollet. Eugene Gwozdz is music director, Lou Carfa is playing bass and Mike Drake is on drums.

Curtis Wiley previously performed at the Reid in You Send Me: A Salute to the Life and Music of Sam Cooke in 2021. Earlier this year, he starred in My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, the opening show of Casa Mañana's Broadway season. He was also seen at Arena Stage in the world premiere of American Prophet: Frederick Douglass In His Own Words under the direction of Charles Randolph-Wright, where he was creatively reunited with Grammy award-winning composer Marcus Hummon, TUT (New York Musical Festival). Curtis made his Broadway debut in the Original Broadway Company of Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations. Other NYC credits: The Total Bent (Public Theater); Rothschild & Sons (York Theatre Co.); Straight Faced Lies (Fringe NYC); Pageant: The Musical (Off B'way Revival); The Great Society (York Shakespeare Co.).

Jenny Mollet is an actor, singer, dancer who is originally from Switzerland but is based in New York City. She is a recent graduate of the BFA Musical Theater Program at University of Cincinnati: College-Conservatory of Music (CCM). Jenny appeared in the original Broadway production of Oprah Winfrey's The Color Purple. She has performed all over the country in regional theater, readings, workshops, and on television as a dancer. Jenny recently made her international debut in Scotland in the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, in the world premiere of H20: A Play About Water.

Eugene Gwozdz is a music director and arranger from Fort Worth, Texas. He is the music director, arranger and orchestrator for American Dance Machine 21; Chita Rivera Dance Awards; the Jerome Robbins' Broadway 30th Anniversary Concert at the Guggenheim; Our Guy, CY, with Tony Award winners Randy Graff, Cady Huffman, and Lillias White; The Jerome Robbins Awards honoring Chita Rivera, Harold Prince, and Stephen Sondheim. His Broadway credits include The Full Monty and Oklahoma!. Gwozdz has worked Off-Broadway on Spamilton. His National Tour credits include Sunset Boulevard and Swing.

Tickets prices start at $75 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Tuesday, November 29 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, November 30 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 1 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 2 at 9:30pm, Saturday, December 3 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, December 7 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 8 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 9 at 9:30pm, Saturday, December 10 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, December 14 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 15 at 7:30pm, Friday, December 16 at 9:30pm, and Saturday, December 17 at 8pm.

About Casa Mañana

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway, Children's Theatre, and Reid Cabaret Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually. Over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.