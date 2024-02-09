COMPANY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN And More The AT&T Performing Arts Center's Spectacular 24/25 Broadway Season!

The AT&T Performing Arts Center announces their 2024/2025 line-up of the Broadway at the Center series. This season's lineup is comprised of 12 Tony Awards, seven Drama Desk Awards, seven Outer Critics Circle Awards, and one Grammy Award winner. The season also includes add-ons in partnership with Broadway Dallas and our Center programming partner, TITAS/DANCE UNBOUND.

To elevate patrons' experience, shows also will feature new and improved programming elements, including pre-show Facebook Live viewings, themed digital photo booths and bar drinks, Encore at the Cantina, and more!

“This season, we have selected five stories that — in their own ways — speak to the universal challenge of finding acceptance in a confusing world. While job one of a performance is to entertain, through compelling storytelling, we can authentically connect artistry to issues in our own lives,” says AT&T Performing Arts Center President and CEO, Warren Tranquada. “We are incredibly excited to deliver the magic of Broadway to our community, showcasing a diverse array of performances that will inspire, entertain and leave a lasting impact on all who attend.”

In addition to this series, 2024 also marks the sixth year of the Center's groundbreaking partnership with Broadway Dallas. Each year, Broadway Dallas presents up to five weeks of Broadway programming at the beautiful Winspear Opera House on the Center's campus in the Dallas Arts District — this season being COME FROM AWAY and LIFE OF PI.

Broadway at the Center series subscribers are among the first to enjoy the benefits of this exciting collaboration between these two beloved Dallas institutions. Subscribers receive access to free ticket replacement, discounted pre-paid parking rates, and the Center's inter-show ticket exchange, giving ticket holders the flexibility to exchange one show's tickets for another show in the series, excluding COME FROM AWAY and LIFE OF PI (limit one exchange per series). Subscription information is available here.

Center Circle Members enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits to enhance their show going experience, including priority access to best available seats, Platinum Circle orchestra seating, and pre-show and intermission access to the PNC Members Lounge. Membership donations help the nonprofit Center bring the very best in performing arts to North Texas, while also supporting education and community engagement programs that provide access to the arts for students and families across the region. To become a member, visit attpac.org/support or call Membership Services at 214-978-2888.

Four-show subscription packages range from $116-$632, and five-show subscription packages range from $145 to $790. Subscription package sales begin Thursday, February 15th and may be purchased by phone at 214-880-0202, or online at www.attpac.org/broadway. Box Office phones are open 10 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, and weekends on performance days only. For groups of 10 or more please call 214-978-2879.

BROADWAY AT THE CENTER 2024/2025 SERIES

COMPANY

PHONE RINGS, DOOR CHIMES, IN COMES COMPANY.

Winner of 5 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, COMPANY is helmed by three-time Tony Award-winning director Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America). This revelatory new production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's groundbreaking musical comedy is boldly sophisticated, deeply insightful and downright hilarious.

It's Bobbie's 35th birthday party, and all her friends keep asking, “Why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man and isn't it time to settle down and start a family?” As Bobbie searches for answers, she discovers why being single, being married, and being alive in the 21st-century could drive a person crazy.

COMPANY features Sondheim's award-winning songs You Could Drive a Person Crazy, The Ladies Who Lunch, Side by Side by Side and the iconic Being Alive. Let's all drink to that!

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the first contemporary musical about connection in the digital age.

Meet Evan Hansen, a high school student who always feels like he's on the outside looking in. After writing a letter to himself that was never meant to be seen, Evan becomes entangled in a lie that was never meant to be told and a life he never dreamt could be his. As a result, Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in.

Packed with some of the most popular musical theatre songs from the last decade including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window” and “For Forever,” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features an uplifting score by the Tony, Grammy, and Oscar winning team behind The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson.

AIN'T TOO PROUD

Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including My Girl, Just My Imagination, Get Ready, and Papa Was a Rolling Stone. Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

MEAN GIRLS

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey ("30 Rock"), composer Jeff Richmond ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, THE ADDAMS FAMILY is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone's favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the 3rd most-watched show on Netflix of all time, Big League Productions, NC. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

COME FROM AWAY

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America!

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

CARMEN.maquia

Ballet Hispanico's CARMEN.maquia is a Picasso-inspired contemporary take on Bizet's beloved classic. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco. A stunning set design by Luis Crespo and minimalist black-and-white costumes by fashion designer David Delfin evoke the paintings of Pablo Picasso. Highly original and full of elaborate partnering, CARMEN.maquia is a bold and electrifying reimagining of this tragic tale. TITAS is honored to present the premiere of the evening-length version of CARMEN.maquia.

STOMP

Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, STOMP continues to tour North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia following 15 years in London's West End and 29 years at New York's Orpheum Theatre, and lengthy sit-down productions in San Francisco, Boston and Las Vegas. Throughout its life, the show has continued to change by creating new material to bring music to everyday objects. It is safe to say you will never again look at supermarket carts or plumbing fixtures the same way… or paint cans, or kitchen sinks or…

STOMP, an overwhelming success marked by rave reviews, numerous awards, and sell-out engagements, is the winner of an Olivier Award for Best Choreography (London's Tony Award), a New York Obie Award, a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience, and a Special Citation from Best Plays.

LIFE OF PI

Winner of three Tony Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Play, the Broadway and West End sensation LIFE OF PI is an exhilarating evening of theater.

Based on the novel that sold more than 15 million copies and became a worldwide phenomenon, LIFE OF PI is an epic story of perseverance and hope that speaks to every generation.

After a shipwreck in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, a sixteen-year-old boy named Pi survives on a lifeboat with four companions— a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan and a Royal Bengal tiger. Told with jaw-dropping visuals, world class puppetry and exquisite stagecraft, LIFE OF PI creates a breathtaking journey that will leave you filled with awe and joy.