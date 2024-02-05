Broadway Dallas Holds 2024 Gala Featuring TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

On Friday, February 2, Gala Co-Chairs John Quattrocchi and Joseph DeMartino, welcomed than 380 Dallas leaders, philanthropists, and lovers of the arts to celebrate the magic of musical theater at Broadway Dallas' 2024 Gala featuring a full performance of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, raising $900,000 in support of Broadway Dallas' education and community outreach programs.

Conceived by Mr. DeMartino in conjunction with Elisabeth Landry of Silver Lining Events + Co., the Broadway meets Rock and Roll affair at the Music Hall at Fair Park began with a pre-show cocktail reception sponsored by Svedka Vodka, followed by a three-course chef-curated dinner menu created by FGF Catering and paired with HALL Wines. The Music Hall's Crystal Terrace dining room was transformed into a creative, energetic, modern version of Tina Turner's fashion, style, and passion for music with the help of Bella Acento, Top Tier, Imperial Flooring, Murray Media, and other event partners. A silent auction, sponsored by Luminate, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, kept attendees shopping for great trips, concert tickets, dining experiences, and more.

During dinner, guests were treated to a Tina tribute medley performance by 21 students from Frenship High School, who participate annually in Broadway Dallas' High School Musical Theatre Awards (HSTMA), along with Fabiola Caraballo Quijada, 2023 HSMTA Outstanding Performer winner. Excitement then filled the room as paddles were raised high for an exclusive live auction sponsored by The Rosewood Corporation.

“Words could never express the amount of gratitude and appreciation we have for our extraordinary supporters who share in our vision and see the potential impact we can continue to make in all corners of our community,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We believe in the power of live theater, and with the level of support we received at this year's gala, we are able to continue making a difference in classrooms, community centers, and beyond through the special kind of magic only Broadway can deliver.”

The evening continued with a show-stopping performance of TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, an uplifting comeback story like no other, about the inspiring journey of the woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll. Following the performance guests headed to the Tina-themed After Party, sponsored by Neiman Marcus and The Lorenzo Hotel. The Party featured signature cocktails that paid homage to Tina Turner's hit songs as well as indulgences that were favorites of Tina's, along with modern cravings that guests could not refuse, with beats played by Lucy Wrubel.

Guests in attendance included T.D. Jakes, Chairman of the T.D. Jakes Foundation, Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Dallas Mavericks, Tony Morrison, Senior Director of Communications at GLAAD and former Good Morning America host, Broadway Dallas Board Chair Mark Cannon and Elizabeth Cannon, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, Helen and Brendan McGuire, Mary Lucille Quick and Robert Quick, Kymberley Scalia, and Mabrie Jackson.

In addition to the Gala Chairs, the 2024 Broadway Dallas SIMPLY THE BEST table sponsors included FORVIS, The Massiatte Family, Michelle and Chris Mazzini, Joseph and Sarah DeMartino, Rod and Bets Miller, PNC Bank, Phil and Toni Sanders, The T.D. Jakes Foundation, and HALL Group.

PROUD MARY table underwriters Baker McKenzie LLP, Calvert Collins-Bratton and Vince Bratton, Elizabeth and Mark Cannon, Edward Jones, Frost Bank, Haynes and Boone, LLP, H-E-B, David and Larraine Lewis, Cecilia and John Morgan, Katie Morgan and Aaron Michelsohn, Gail Plummer and John Cattaneo, Sheri and Andrew Rosen, Micah and Natalie Smith, TEAMIZZY Foundation, Woodforest National Bank, Randy & Laura Wright and Western Addition Restaurant Group.

Gala proceeds support the nonprofit's mission to spread the gift of Broadway to more than 40,000 students and their families each year including 3,400 Dallas ISD students who participate in Dallas ISD Day and more than 5,000 students from 75 schools who participate in the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards.

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs.

Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8.

For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.