Broadway Dallas Appoints Mark Cannon as Chair of Board and Reveals New Members

Broadway Dallas has named Mark Cannon as its Chair of the Board of Directors, effective January 2024. Cannon has served on the Broadway Dallas Board since 2013 and has held chair positions on Broadway Dallas’ Governance and Finance Committees. Cannon is Managing Partner of Luminate, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, that ranks on the 2024 Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams.

“I am so honored to begin my term as Chair of this organization with such an incredible history,” said Mark Cannon. “The work that we do at Broadway Dallas truly transforms lives and is so impactful in the Dallas community. Our future has never been brighter as we begin the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Music Hall at Fair Park next year.”

In addition, Broadway Dallas announced the appointment of 11 new members to its Board of Directors. The newly elected individuals will help support the nonprofit’s mission to present and promote excellence in live musical theater for diverse audiences of all ages, impact the lives of children and families through community outreach and education, and enrich the cultural landscape of Dallas/Fort Worth, North Texas, and the Southwest Region.

“It’s an honor to welcome Mark as Chair, and these new members to our Board of Directors. Their support, influence, and expertise will strengthen the impact Broadway Dallas is able to make throughout our community and beyond,” said Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS – NEW MEMBERS

Dr. Adam Carter – President, Adam C. Carter, MD PA

Joan Cetera – Vice President, Enterprise Communications, Caterpillar Inc.

Barron Coleman – Professor, Cedar Hills ISD - Broadway Dallas Guild President

Kelley Cornish – President and CEO, T.D. Jakes Foundation

Janice Davis – Partner, Morgan Lewis & Bockius, LLP

Emily Groves – Senior Vice President, Frost Bank

Chris McRorie – General Counsel, Highlander Partners, LP

Meghan Montana – Senior Vice President/Treasurer, American Airlines

Ted Munselle – CFO/Vice President of Finance, Landmark Nurseries

Bobbie Quick – Community Volunteer

Phoebe Todd – Partner, PwC

The complete list of current Broadway Dallas Board members can be found at https://broadwaydallas.org/about/officers-boards/.

