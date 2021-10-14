BWW Review: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Puts You Face To Face With A Space Plant And Your Own Morals

There is something special about seeing an outdoor show on a Texas October night. It is starting to feel like fall, Halloween is around the corner, and the people of DFW are out at the state fair or just relaxing in their backyards. But with such an amazing time of year comes horribly high expectations, and Theatre Three's production of Little Shop of Horrors did not disappoint.

We strolled through the main gates of Samuell-Grand Ampitheatre, walked under the market lights, and headed down the hill toward the illuminated stage. Some theater goers had already set up shop (pun intended). There were blankets, lawn chairs (low ones, please!), and coolers full of snacks and beverages. I must say, there is no rush like running out to a massive theater lobby to wait in line and purchase a beverage before the end of intermission, but bringing our own snacks and drinks was pretty great.

When the show was about to begin, the band was setting up on stage. They were briefly interacting with the crowd as they found their designated areas. Their positioning on the stage was perfect; they were almost embedded in the set itself. I really enjoyed being able to look up to where they were spread out on stage and see them playing the music that was propelling the action of the performance. Not to mention how great they sounded!

The show began with "Prologue (Little Shop of Horrors)," but it didn't actually start until we were hearing my favorite song of the night, "Skid Row (Downtown)." This song had everyone tapping their feet and bobbing their heads. It was as if some kind of optimism was being sung into the evening breeze. We were invested, maybe a little too much, and ready to learn more about the characters we were soon to know.

There are three characters who majorly contributed to the mood of the show-Chiffon, Crystal, and Ronnette. At times their voices helped us feel joyful; other times they helped us feel the building tension; most times they were absolutely hilarious. These three women, Nikka Morton, Cherish Robinson, and Audra Scott, were imperative, joyous contributors to the performance.

I couldn't help but feel a fondness for Seymour, played by Alejandro Saucedo. His character transforms from sad, lonely Seymour to a man forced to keep secrets and make moral decisions. Saucedo embodied this character incredibly well, clearly conveying Seymour's changing perspective throughout the course of the performance. Early in the show, there was one moment when I felt hilariously mesmerized by Seymour's performance. The plant was beginning to grow and demand food, and its strength was enough to cause Seymour to run around the stage in an attempt to hold it back from nipping his friends' behinds. You know that feeling when you turn the lights off and run up the stairs? Yeah, while watching this, I was feeling that. Incredible!

Seymour wouldn't be Seymour without his one true love, Audrey (Or should I say Audrey I?). Lee Walter beautifully played the part of Audrey, a woman in an abusive situation that too many people know all too well. There were times when Audrey was sweet and hilarious, but my favorite moment was when she slowed down the silliness and chaos of Skid Row to dream about the life she wants but doesn't think she deserves. This was a beautiful, powerful performance by Lee Walter. Their voice was incredible, and they had me earnestly rooting for Audrey to achieve her dream.

Doing a glorious job of making the audience crack up and wince at the same time was Parker Gray as Orin. The shock factor was definitely there with this character. He was so incredibly cringy, but I couldn't look away. He had the crowd clapping and shouting as he sang the famous song, "Dentist!" Not only did Gray play the detested dentist, but he showed up in multiple roles throughout the performance. His ability to quickly shift was impressive and just plain fun to watch.

Mr. Mushnik, played by the lovable Bob Reed, was a character that continuously pushed the plot forward. Although he had no idea his shop would become the home of a rapidly growing, alien plant, he sure did seem to love it. His performance of "Mushnik & Son" had the crowd giggling but also questioning his morals. Despite the fact that he was willing to adopt another human to have a share of the plant's profits, he had some really great dance moves!

All of these talented actors did spectacular jobs playing their many roles, but none of that would matter without the star of the show-Audrey II. The collaboration of the puppeteer, Ben Stegmair, and the voice, Rodney M. Morris, made it possible for Audrey II to come alive. It was truly fascinating watching Audrey II move as Stegmair worked his vocal magic. Stegmair's skilled puppeteering combined with Morris's beautiful, booming voice perfectly portrayed Audrey II as the greedy, man-eating alien it is.

Theatre Three casted amazing talent, and they really rocked it with the sound and set for this performance. The elements of the set were positioned in a way that allowed the actors to move freely while conveying a shift in setting to the audience. The shop itself was able to rotate to portray the inside or outside of the building. This feature was perfectly utilized by providing the audience with a glimpse at an important moment in the plot. The shop was situated so the audience could see the storefront, and then it started slowly rotating. The inside of the shop became visible, revealing Audrey II feasting on its meal. Before we could stare for too long, the shop continued rotating and landed us back at the storefront. This eerie moment was an impressive use of the set. It allowed us to see the truth about Audrey II in just one quick moment before the story swiftly continued.

It's not every day you get an opportunity to learn about morality from a few New Yorkers who encounter a greedy space plant. However, Little Shop of Horrors provides us with a necessary lesson to help us grow. HA! But truly, this show helps share an important message that almost everyone needs to hear-sometimes the price for what you want is too high. Or, in other words, "DON'T FEED THE PLANTS!"

This performance was spectacular. I highly recommend attending this show and taking advantage of the outdoor venue. There is no better way to spend a Texas October night. Oh yeah, there was one more part of the set that stood out to me-the graffiti on the storefront of Mushnik's Flower Shop. It said, "for a good time call 214-871-3300." So go ahead, call the number. Get yourself some tickets to see Theatre Three's production of Little Shop of Horrors!

Details:

Samuell-Grand Ampitheatre October 5-October 31. Purchase tickets through the Theatre Three website .

Photo Credit: Craig Boleman