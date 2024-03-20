BOHEMIAN QUEEN Comes to the Coppell Arts Center in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coppell Arts Center has announced the tribute band, Bohemian Queen, will rock you on Saturday, April 6, at 2 and 8 PM. With their high-energy performances and authentic aesthetic, Bohemian Queen puts on a theatrical show featuring a wide range of songs from Queen’s entire catalog. Tickets are $46 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the box office at 972-304-7047. This event is being sponsored by the Coppell Arts Center Foundation.

Not all are created equal—Bohemian Queen works not only to recreate an era but to embody and capture its spirit, enticing those fans looking to relive a memory and those who missed the first time around for an authentic musical experience. The lineup of musicians consists of front man Pauile Z, guitarist Steve Zukowsky, bassist/vocalist Aaron Samson, drummer/vocalist Glenn Jost, and keyboardist/guitarist Victor Bender. “[The band] formed during the early days of the pandemic as a fun way to collaborate and connect musically and personally at a time when everyone was feeling isolated,” said Paulie Z. “We truly believed Freddie’s words that ‘The Show Must Go On’ which is why we feel it’s important to remind others that no matter how tough it gets or how lonely we all feel, we have to keep going.”

Many tributes to Queen put a heavier emphasis on the contributions of Freddie Mercury, but any great band is larger than the sum of its parts. This tribute to Queen showcases a truly cohesive unit displaying the unique, dynamic musicianship and showmanship of all the classic Queen members. Faithfully performing hit after hit, Bohemian Queen delivers a vibrant and energetic set of globally known classics performed as only this band of road and studio-tested professionals and Queen lovers can. The influence of Queen crosses all cultures, age groups and music fans searching for human connection, sharing the belief that music unites us.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.