Auriga Productions to Present Shakespeare's HAMLET Beginning in April

Auriga Productions will present William Shakespeare's classic tragedy, Hamlet.

One of Shakespeare's most revered tragedies, Hamlet unfolds against the backdrop of royal intrigue, familial betrayal, and existential introspection. Prince Hamlet, grappling with the sudden death of his father and the hasty remarriage of his mother, begins a journey of retribution that plunges the Danish court into chaos.

Director' Bert Pigg returns with a fresh perspective to this iconic play, blending traditional elements with contemporary nuances. The production promises to resonate with both Shakespearean enthusiasts and newcomers, offering a compelling exploration of love, betrayal, and the complexities of the human psyche.

The cast includes Brandon Whitfield in the pivotal role of Hamlet, delivering a nuanced and emotionally charged performance. Supported by a talented ensemble, each member contributes to a collaborative and immersive experience, bringing the characters to life with depth and authenticity.

Sound designer Joshua Hahlen, who also appears as Hamlet's friend and nemesis Laertes, has crafted an evocative soundscape that seamlessly intertwines with the unfolding drama. The auditory elements enhance the emotional impact, creating a multisensory experience that lingers long after the final curtain falls.

Performance Schedule and Ticket Information:

Auriga's production of Hamlet will run at Amy's Studio of Performing Arts in Dallas from April 5 to April 28, Fridays and Saturday evenings at 7pm and Sunday matinees on at 2pm.

A second run at Fort Worth's Sanders Theater will be on the weekends of May 10 and May 17. Friday and Saturday evenings at 7pm and Sunday matinees on at 2pm on Sundays.

Tickets can be purchased online at TIcket Leap at the button below.

About Auriga Productions

Auriga Productions is a Dallas-based collaboration between like-minded theater practitioners dedicated to presenting works of quality, timeliness, and relevance. With a commitment to artistic excellence and a passion for storytelling, Auriga aspires to become a cornerstone of the local arts community.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness this compelling interpretation of Shakespeare's masterpiece. Join us for an unforgettable evening of drama, emotion, and the enduring power of storytelling.

Creative Team:

Directed by Bert Pigg

Stage Managed by Jessica Roberts

Sound Design by Joshua Hahlen

Fight Choreography by Adam Kullman

Cast:

The cast includes Hamlet - Brandon Whitlock; Claudius - Malcolm Stephenson; Gertrude- Adriana Bate; Ghost - Carter Frost; Polonius - Kim Winnubst; Ophelia - Sarah Flick; Laertes - Joshua Hahlen; Horatio - Joel Frapart; Rosencrantz - Trey Albright; Guildenstern - Hayden Casey; Player King/Gravedigger - Grady Smithey; Marcellus/Player/Gravedigger 2 - Lucy Nguyễn; Francisco/Player/Prologue - manny gonzalez; and Bee Falcone – Player/Lucianus/Priest.

