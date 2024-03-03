Artist Nita Patel Exhibits HEALING THROUGH ART at Eisemann Center This Month

The work of Artist Nita Patel is currently on view at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will be on exhibit through 30, 2024, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. Healing Through Art, features the works of Nita Patel, a distinguished artist renowned for her ability to evoke emotional healing through artistic expression.



The opening night First Fridays reception is generously sponsored by the City of Richardson and Eisemann Center Presents, a testament to the municipality's commitment to supporting and promoting the arts within the community. The Healing Through Art exhibition aims to uplift the emotions of those who experience the artwork. The reception on March 1, 2024, promises to be a memorable event, where art enthusiasts, community members, and patrons will gather to celebrate the transformative nature of art. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the artist, gain insights into the creative process, and immerse themselves in the captivating narratives woven into each masterpiece.



"We are thrilled to host Healing Through Art at the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. This exhibition not only showcases the incredible talent of Nita Patel but also emphasizes the healing potential of art in our lives," said Pamela Polsky, Eisemann Center House Manager. "The City of Richardson is proud to support such enriching cultural experiences that contribute to the well-being and vitality of our community."



Healing Through Art explores a diverse range of mediums, themes, and emotions, inviting viewers to connect with the artwork on a personal and profound level. The vibrant paintings reflect the artist's dedication to fostering a sense of healing and hope through the universal language of art.

About Nita Patel Fine Art

Nita Patel is a Richardson-based artist renowned for her bold and colorful large format abstract paintings. Nita Patel's bold mission is Healing the World Through Art. Patel's exuberant abstract paintings and mixed media works have been featured at prestigious galleries around the world, including the Louvre in Paris. Following her studies at Harvard in Industrial-Organizational Psychology, Patel integrated her passion and professional development, merging creative expression with wellness in the workplace. In pursuing this bold vision of transforming the workplace for everyone, Patel educates leaders on art and color therapy. For more information, please contact Nita Patel Fine Art at Reachme@nita-patel.com or 214-566-2727.

About the Eisemann Center of Performing Arts

The Eisemann Center of Performing Arts is a cultural hub in Richardson, TX, dedicated to providing a diverse range of artistic experiences and performances for the community. Gallery hours are 10:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.