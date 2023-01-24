Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Amphibian Stage Presents SPACEMAN Next Month

Performances run February 10 - March 5.

Jan. 24, 2023  

Amphibian Stage Presents SPACEMAN Next Month

Amphibian Stage's first production of 2023 is a full-sensory, surround-sound expedition into outer space-Spaceman (February 10 - March 5). Spaceman follows Molly Jennis's solo mission to Mars after her husband's failed, tragic attempt at the same journey.

Aaron Grunfeld's review of the original production at Loading Dock Theatre remarked that Spaceman "...is a masterpiece of science fiction..it imparts that classic sense of wonder, marveling at humanity's potential and the courage that drives our endeavors. If it should come to your city, see it."

When Amphibian Stage Co-Artistic Director Jay Duffer reached out to Leegrid about producing Spaceman, Stevens revealed how apt it was that the play would be presented in DFW, specifically at Amphibian Stage.

"My mother-in-law is a native Fort Worther and has attended several productions at Amphibian Stage. Like a dutiful mother-in-law, she suggested I submit a play to Amphibian as 'they're real good.' Well, I listened to her for once and here we are! My wife grew up in Keller and we return to Fort Worth once or twice a year. I am thrilled that Spaceman is taking flight again, with a new team, in our second home," playwright Leegrid Stevens.

This will be the first US production since the world premiere at New York City's Loading Dock Theatre in 2019.




San Jose Taiko to Play Coppell Arts Center Next Week Photo
San Jose Taiko to Play Coppell Arts Center Next Week
The world-class Japanese drumming ensemble, San Jose Taiko, will journey to Coppell Arts Center for two performances on Saturday, January 28. Known for their synchronized choreography, eclectic musicality, and joyful spirit, San Jose Taiko has been mesmerizing audiences since 1973 with the powerful and propulsive sounds of the taiko drum.
MJ, LES MISERABLES, FUNNY GIRL & More Announced for 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broad Photo
MJ, LES MISERABLES, FUNNY GIRL & More Announced for 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series
Broadway Dallas has announced the 2023/2024 Germania Insurance Broadway Series. What which shows will be presented, how to purchase tickets, and more!
SEXY LAUNDRY Comes to Soul Rep Next Month Photo
SEXY LAUNDRY Comes to Soul Rep Next Month
As a follow up to the sold-out season opener of the riveting regional premiere production of William Jackson Harper’s TRAVISVILLE, Soul Rep Theatre Company continues its dynamic TO DALLAS, WITH LOVE 2022-2023 season with Michele Riml’s delightful comedy, SEXY LAUNDRY.
Casa Mañana Presents Its First Childrens Theatre Production CHARLOTTES WEB Photo
Casa Mañana Presents Its First Children's Theatre Production CHARLOTTE'S WEB
Casa Mañana's first Children's Theatre production of 2023 is Charlotte's Web, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. The show runs February 4-19. Tickets are on sale now.

