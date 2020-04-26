Abandoned Arts: Inside Denton's Fine Arts Theater

Located in the center of Denton Square, the Fine Arts Theater first opened as the Graham Opera House in 1877 and was later named the Texas Theatre in 1935, when it premiered its first movie, "We're In The Money." The theatre went through many years of changes until a 1956 facelift reopened the space under its current name. The Fine Arts Theater operated until late 1981, when it closed briefly and reopened as a dollar movie theatre. A mere six months later, a fire upstairs ceased movie operations indefinitely. Since that time, the space has periodically served as both a church and a live performance venue until 2014 when it closed completely.

At present, the mostly abandoned space is in total disarray. The balcony and upstairs offices are falling into the first level, murals decaying off the walls, and the smell of mold fills the entire building.

Dance and theatre enthusiasts pursued the space in early 2018, but ultimately did not purchase the building. Real estate agents who listed the space eventually partnered with local cinema owners in May 2018 to take ownership of the Fine Arts Theatre with plans to modernize the single auditorium with the addition of 35 mm and 70 mm film projection, digital cinema technology and a live sound and lighting system, according to their press release at that time. Although the initial announcement listed 2020 as their anticipated opening date, few renovations to the space have yet been made.

Take a peek inside the Fine Arts Theater from March 2018:

Photos courtesy of Kyle Christopher West





