AMERICAN SON, Opening Next Month at Theatre Arlington, Reveals Cast and Creative Team

Directed by Kenja Brown, this production runs at Theatre Arlington from October 5th to October 15th.

By: Sep. 23, 2023

After selling out their critically acclaimed production of Avenue Q, Theatre Arlington has announced the cast and creative team behind their upcoming production of American Son, opening on Friday, October 5th.

American Son is a gripping exploration of race in America. The play follows a mother searching for her missing son at a police station. Penned by real-life trial lawyer Christopher Demos-Brown, this critically acclaimed play delivers an emotionally charged narrative that forces audiences to confront questions of systemic bias and injustice.

Starring in the role of Kendra is local actress Jasmine Shanise. Shanise has one of the most extensive resumes of any actor working in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. She has appeared in many television shows including Showtime's Your Honor, NBC's New Amsterdam and FOX's Tubi Original, Incarcerated. She also has a lengthy history on north Texas stages, having appeared in various productions with Soul Rep Theater, Jubilee Theatre, and Bishop Arts Theatre Center among others.

Playing across from her is leading man Rodney Honeycutt in the role of Scott. Honeycutt has been a staple at Theatre Arlington for over 30 years now. He was most recently seen in Theatre Arlington's critically acclaimed production of On Golden Pond earlier this year. Rounding out the cast are veteran actor and director Tyrone King as Lieutenant Stokes and Dallas-Fort Worth newcomer Daniel Abramson as Officer Larkin.

The show will be directed by two-time Irma P. Hall Black Theater Award-winner Kenja Brown, whose acting credits include various roles around Dallas-Fort Worth including Sister Mary Lazarus in Theatre Arlington's 2019 production of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.

American Son was originally introduced to Theatre Arlington's audiences in the 2022 Play Reading Club Series, also directed by Brown. The response to the play was so great that Executive Producer Steven D. Morris made the call to mount a full production this season.

The production will be stage-managed by Maria Leon Hickox and assistant stage manager Stephanie Metz. Kevin Brown will serve as Scenic Designer, Theatre Arlington Technical Director Bryan Stevenson will design the lighting, sound by Ryan Simon, props by Robin Dotson, and scenic artistry by Wendy Searcy-Wood.

CONTENT WARNING: American Son contains adult content and language.  This production is not suitable for all audiences.

American Son will open on Friday, October 6th at 7:30

Performances will continue through Sunday, October 15th with the following schedule:

Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 7:30 pm
Sunday at 2 pm

Photos by Gloria Adame (More Available upon Request)

Box Office: 817.275.7661


ABOUT THEATRE ARLINGTON:

Located in the center of Arlington's Cultural Arts District, Theatre Arlington is one of the largest semi-professional, non-profit theaters in the Southwest with roots that date back to 1973 and a roaming theater group known as The Potluck Players. Fifty years later, the staff and board of directors are still as dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in North Texas by presenting superior, diverse, artistic experiences through performance, production and education as they were during their humble beginnings.

In addition to a regular season featuring eight productions, an all-youth musical and a club series, the theater runs a year-round theater school including spring break and summer camps, and partners with the Arlington ISD and local community organizations to provide free and low-cost art enrichment programs for area children and teens. The theater is also proud to perform under an Actors' Equity Small Professional Theatre contract. Theatre Arlington has become a key player in enriching the city's cultural environment.  




