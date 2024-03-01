ALL SHOOK UP Comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre This Month

NTPA Repertory Theatre will present the musical All Shook Up March 15-24, 2024 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre in Willow Bend Center of the Arts. Set in 1955, this charming jukebox musical features beloved Elvis Presley hits such as “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and directed by Ashlee Elizabeth Bashore, this hip-swiveling, lip-curling musical fantasy will have attendees jumpin’ out of their blue suede shoes.

This mad-cap musical comedy follows the story of Natalie, a young mechanic with a heart for adventure, and Chad, a mysterious, hip-swiveling roustabout who has become stranded in town and decides to shake things up in this small, 1950's Texas Inspired border town. The production abounds with rock ‘n roll, gospel, romance and mistaken identities.

The runtime is 1.5 hours and the show is rated PG (recommended age: 11+). Tickets range from $20-32. The show runs for two weekends with evening performances at 7:30 pm and matinees at 2:30 pm. A special ASL performance will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:30 pm. The recommended seating for optimal viewing of the ASL interpreter is the left side of the theater.

