A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING is Coming to Theatre Frisco in February

Theatre Frisco has revealed the cast of Rodger's & Hammerstein's A Grand Night For Singing. Phoebe Adams, Kelly Holmes, Grant Palmore, Brandy Raper and Levi Skoog will step onstage next year to sing the glorious songs of the iconic musical theater duo Richard Rodgers & Oscar Hammerstein. Holmes has previously performed with Theatre Frisco, while the remainder of the cast will be making their Frisco debuts with this production.

The musical revue opens February 16, 2024 and runs through March 3. Directed by Kris 'KA' Allen with musical direction by M. Shane Hurst, A Grand Night For Singing will kick off Theatre Frisco's 2024 season. Theatre Frisco performs in the Frisco Discovery Center Black Box Theater, a facility created by the city of Frisco to promote art, science and culture in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Theatre Frisco is a resident company of the Discovery Center.

The 2024 Theatre Frisco season will also be the first season under the guidance of new Artistic Director Andi Allen. Following long-time Artistic Director Neale Whitmore's retirement, Allen officially took over the position on December 1 of this year. Allen brings decades of professional theater experience in the North Texas area to her new job and is already overseeing pre-production work on Grand Night.