9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Comes to The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The Grand Prairie Arts Council presents 9 to 5: The Musical, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton, book by Patricia Resnick, and direction by Araceli Radillo. The show runs March 15 - 24 at the Uptown Theater at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050.

Set in the late 1970s, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic.

Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss (Billy Veer). In a hilarious turn of events, Violet (Stephanie Felton), Judy (Cassidy Atchison), and Doralee (Taylor D. Williams) live out their wildest fantasy - giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains "otherwise engaged," the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can't she?

With music from the incomparable Dolly Parton, this stage adaptation of the beloved film will make you laugh, cry and give you a break from the monotony of your own nine-to-five!

Please note that "9 to 5: The Musical" is rated PG13 and contains mature themes, including scenes of sexual harassment and adult situations like smoking.

Photo Credit: Mallory Roelke

