9 TO 5 Comes to the Firehouse Theatre in April

The Firehouse Theatre will present 9 to 5 The Musical this April. Based on the seminal 1980 hit movie, this hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era is outrageous, thought-provoking, and even a little romantic. Pushed to the boiling point, three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with the sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot they call their boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down. Hey, a girl can scheme, can’t she?

Tickets to 9 to 5 The Musical, running at The Firehouse Theatre from April 4–21, start at $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, April 4) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up rush tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the box office. Rush tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening night of 9 to 5 The Musical will be on Friday, April 5. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

“I think Firehouse audiences and anyone who is a fan of Dolly Parton are in for a huge treat,” says Director Ally Beans. “The musical does an excellent job of paying homage to the iconic 1980 movie, a film that holds up to this day. My goal with this production is to cultivate major girls’ night out energy, so I hope our audiences show up ready to party.”

9 to 5 The Musical

Director – Ally Beans

Music Director – Molly Robinson

Choreographer – Kelsey Jordan Ward

Cast:

Violet Newstead - Rikki Sushaun

Doralee Rhodes - Caitlin Martelle

Judy Bernly - Molly Robinson

Franklin Hart, Jr. - Preston Isham

Roz Keith - Lisette Sandoval Perez

Joe - Lucas Haupert

Dwayne - Garrett Holton

Josh - Braylen Nelson

Missy/Ensemble - Meghan Maclellan

Maria Delgado/Ensemble - Krystal Rodriguez

Dick/Ensemble - Tucker Souther

Kathy/Ensemble - Grace Harmon

Margaret/Ensemble - Amy Parsons

Bob Enright/Ensemble - Efren Paredes

Ensemble - Angel Frando

Tinsworthy - Micah B. Hardt

When asked what it will be like to play the iconic role Dolly Parton made famous, Firehouse favorite, cast member Caitlin Martelle said, “Portraying an iconic Dolly Parton role like Doralee is so exciting. Dolly has always been such a force for good in this world and has always been such an advocate for positivity and strength, not just in the entertainment industry but in the world, and I think all of that is seen in who Doralee is. Doralee is proof that you can be soft, sweet, and deeply in touch with femininity, while also being undeniably powerful, strong, and not someone to be messed with. Dolly has always been such a master of subverting expectations and challenging stereotypes and that is what makes her such a revolutionary and enduring artist.”

The Firehouse Theatre is committed to cultivating a creative environment that is inclusive of all peoples, honoring of cultures and communities, diverse across various layers of the organization, equitable in matters of policy and practice, intentional and thoughtful about building cultural competence, demonstrating our values through our actions and behaviors and supportive of our local community.

