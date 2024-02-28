360 ALLSTARS Comes to the Eisemann Center in April

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with 360 ALLSTARS on Friday, April 5, 2024, at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. BMX, basketball, breakdancing, acrobatics, drumming and more, the international smash hit returns! A phenomenal physical performance exploring all forms of rotation, 360 ALLSTARS connects the street with the elite to deliver a supercharged urban circus. Boasting a stellar cast of World Champion and World Record holding artists and athletes, 360 ALLSTARS is a spectacular fusion of the extraordinary artistry that emerges from street culture and has been seen by over 1 million people worldwide.

Add to this a stunning live soundtrack delivered by award winning musicians, coupled with spectacular video projections, 360 ALLSTARS is as aurally exciting as it is visually astounding. A magnificent, colorful and astonishing expression of a generation that has reinvented the circus, 360 ALLSTARS is a revolutionary production that will leave you dizzy with excitement!

Tickets are $47-$57 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

