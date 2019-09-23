World Music Festival Welcomes COOPER SINGS KABARETT

Paphos Music Lovers Cultural Association and Konzert Kollektiv welcome Sydney tenor Brad Cooper (Opera Australia), at Technopolis 20, on Friday, 27th of September 2019, at 8pm.

From the wartime spirit of Novello, the hilarity of the Comedian Harmonists via the tumult of Kurt Weill & Hans Eisler's Berlin, the Golden Age of Lehár & Stolz's Vienna, the passion of Piaf & Brel's Paris, to the witty irreverence of today, Cooper sings Kabarett is a celebration of wild electric decadence and dangerously dark humour.

Kabarett has wowed packed out audiences at Leighton House in London, Melbourne Recital Centre, City Recital Hall in Sydney and regional Australia.

Entrance: €15 (membership cards not valid)

Reservations are necessary at 70002420 (calls only).

Programme includes:

Franz Lehár (1886-1958) Freunde! Das leben ist lebenswerth from Giuditta

Tom Lehrer (1928 - ) Poisoning Pigeons In The Park

Noël Coward (1899-1973) Someday I'll Find You

Ivor Novello (1893-1951) We'll Gather Lilacs from Perchance to Dream

Alan J. Lerner (1918-1986) & Friedrich Löwe (1901-1988) The Lusty Month Of May from Camelot

Albrecht Marcuse (1906-1974) Mein kleiner grüner Kaktus

Norbert Glanzberg (1910-2001) Padam Padam

Robert Stolz (1880-1975) O Mia Bella Napoli from Venus in Seide

Jacques Brel (1929-1978) Madelaine & Adam Schlesinger (b.1967) It's Not Just For Gays Anymore

Pablo Sorozabal (1897-1988) No Puede Ser! from La Tabernera Del Puerto

Hanns Eisler (1898-1962) Ballade von der Krüppelgarde

Kurt Weill (1900-1950) Speak Low from One Touch of Venus

Marilyn Miller (1898-1936) & Cheryl Hardwick (b.1944) Making Love Alone

Dillie Keane (b.1952) Lieder, Stick Your Head Between Your Legs

Louis Guglielmi (1916-1991) & Charles Dumont (b.1929) La Vie En Rose & Non, Je Ne Regrette rien!





