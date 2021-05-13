Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet

The Ioannis Vafeas Quartet is back to Technopolis 20 garden, with some jazz classics from the Great American Song Book as well as some compositions of the post-bop era, on Friday, 11th of June 2021 at 8pm. The band will also perform music from their latest album, Catharsis released in 2020.

Some new faces and excellent musicians will be appearing with the band from now on and that is Ermis Michael on guitar and Andreas Panteli on piano, graduates of the Codarts University for the Arts, who perfectly combine this background and their experience with the steady rhythm section of Michael Messios (double bass) and Ioannis Vafeas (drums), who have a long background together characterized by superb musicianship and creativity, both graduates of the Berklee College of Music in Boston. Their common understanding and connection - on and off the stage - enables them to easily interact and bring their enthusiasm to their audience.

Entrance: €12

ONLY with reservations by phone at 70002420 and presales.

Tickets available:

Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Wednesday - Friday, 9am - 1pm

Online banking (email us at info@technopolis20.com for details)

Information: 70002420

Limited number of seats available, due to the measures announced by the government to deal with the pandemic of COVID-19.

*Audiences should carry a rapid test or PCR valid for 72 hours or have been vaccinated with at least the first dose of the vaccine three weeks before or to have been infected by the Covid-19 during the last three months*

The venue takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

A few words about the musicians

Ermis Michail is one of the active guitar players in Cyprus. In 2008 he was accepted at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Jazz Department). He performed at the North Sea Jazz Festival in 2010 as a member of the Rotterdam Big Band. In 2011 he finished his Bachelor's degree in Music (Jazz Guitar) with honors. In 2012 Ermis Michail won the 1st prize at "The Nicolas Economou Foundation (NEF) Scholarship Competition". In 2014 he finished his Master's degree in Jazz Guitar at the Rotterdam Conservatory (Codarts). Since then he has collaborated with many established musicians such as Damian Erksin, Gilad Atzmon, Tony Lakatos and more. During that time, he has arranged and performed in various albums with local and International Artists. In 2016 he released his debut album with his original compositions "Minor Change». He has also composed music for theatre and dance performances performed in festivals and theatres in Cyprus. He has been the jazz guitar professor at the University of Nicosia since 2013, and is currently performing with his projects as guitarist and composer at selected venues and festivals all over Cyprus and abroad.

Andreas Panteli (1983) is a jazz pianist from Nicosia, and an active member in the Cypriot jazz scene. He studied Jazz Piano Performance at the Rotterdam Conservatory (B.A) and at the Royal Conservatory of Den Haag (M.A). In the past few years, he is teaching at the University of Nicosia, and performing in various festivals and venues around the island and abroad, with groups like "Funkystraat", "Four on the Floor", "Fuzz Bus", "Sung Mellow", "Εrmis Michail Quintet", "Cahit Kutrafali Group", "Alexis Kasinos Quartet".

Ioannis Vafeas (www.ioannisvafeas.com) is a professional drummer. He studied Jazz music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA and did his master's degree in Jazz Studies at the Boston Conservatory. The years that followed found Ioannis busy in the music industry performing, recording and teaching music. He performs regularly in major festivals, concert halls and prestigious jazz clubs all over the world. Vafeas attended festivals and venues in Germany, Poland, England, Lebanon, Greece, Kuwait, Italy, the U.S, Serbia and shared the stage with great artists and Symphony Orchestras. He has numerous collaborations in cd's, recordings and theatre productions. Since 2002 Vafeas is teaching Music in public schools. He's been teaching Jazz Music at private universities in Cyprus since 2009. His credits also include drum seminars on soiling and brush playing in various universities and music schools. In April 2017 he released his first album entitled "Bridge of Locks" with the IOANNOU/VAFEAS quartet. His upcoming album CATHARSIS will be released in 2020 presenting original compositions of Cypriot Composers. He is the Artistic Director of the Cultural Organization A. VAFEA JAZZ Projects (www.avafeajazzprojects.com). He is endorsing Zildjian Cymbals since 2009.

Michael Messios attended the Berklee College of Music in Boston MA with a scholarship. He studied music composition, and jazz performance. His return in Cyprus found him busy in the music industry as a member in various ensembles. The Petsteppers, Charis Ioannou Trio, Cyprus big band, Tassos Stylianou Trio, where he performs and composes. He has participated in major Jazz Festivals like the Krakow Jazz Festival in Bologna, the Kuwait Jazz Festival, Mitrovica Jazz Festival in Serbia, the Crete Jazz Festival and played in prestigious jazz clubs like the VORTEX in London. In 2013 he created his own band with the name "Michael Messios Symmetry Band" which performs his compositions only. His music is influenced by Contemporary and traditional Jazz and distinguished for its strong melody, harmony, complicated rhythms and motives. MESSIOS is an endorsing artist of the ''ASHDOWN AMPS''.