From Salon To Stage Comes to Technopolis 20

The Australian mezzo soprano Miriam Sharrad (Opera Studio) and the pianist Adrian Sims met through their love of musical theatre. Three years on, they are thrilled to present Salon to Stage to audiences in London, Edinburgh, Cyprus and in 2020, Sydney and Adelaide. Salon to Stage originates in the salons of Duparc and Rachmaninov, then journeys through Gershwin on Broadway, to Mozart and Puccini opera. Punctuated by a piano solo, the evening of Sunday, 20th of October, 6pm, at Technopolis 20, should provide something for everyone!

Programme to include works by Robert Schumann, Sergei Rachmaninov, Percy Grainger, George Gershwin and Giacomo Puccini.

Entrance: €12

Reservations necessary at 70002420 (calls only)

Sponsor: Deputy Ministry of Tourism

MIRIAM SHARRAD Mezzo Soprano: Miriam trained at the Australian Opera Studio where she performed, amongst other roles, Dinah Trouble in Tahiti, Dorabella Cosi fan Tutte, Dulcinée Don Quichotte, Dryade Ariadne auf Naxos and Niklausse/Muse Les Contes d'Hoffmann. She has performed across Australia (WA Opera), New Zealand and Japan (for the International Foundation for Arts and Culture) and was invited to perform at the opening of the 2006 Asian Economic Forum in Cambodia. Now settled in the United Kingdom, Miriam has worked with the English Touring Opera, (Marcellina - Marriage of Figaro, Mrs Fox, The Fantastic Mr Fox), Grange Park Opera, (Filipyevna - Eugene Onegin, Woodpecker/Frog - The Cunning Little Vixen), Renard Productions (Dinah - Trouble in Tahiti), Opera South East, (Fenena - Nabucco), Open Door Opera, (Mother - Hansel and Gretel) and Opera Room Productions (Mrs Galloway - The Invited). On the concert platform, Miriam has sung Waltraute Götterdämmerung conducted by David Syrus, Schwertleite Die Walküre with the Philharmonia Orchestra under Sir Andrew Davis, Brangäne Tristan und Isolde with the Edinburgh Players Opera Group, Mahler's Lieder eines Fahrenden Gesesllen with The South East London Orchestra at St John's Smith Square, most recently performing Mahler's Rückert Lieder at St Alfege, Greenwich.

ADRIAN SIMS Pianist: Adrian trained at the Royal College of Music with Alan Rowlands and Phyllis Sellick, winning the Chappell Medal, its top piano prize in his penultimate year and playing solo before the Queen Mother and Prince of Wales. In his late teens/early twenties, he was the recipient of numerous awards including the John Ireland Centenary Prize (2nd place), Royal Overseas League Piano Medal, the Hastings International Concerto Prize whilst being placed 3rd at the Jaen International Piano Competition, Spain. After his 1986 Wigmore Hall debut and 5 years' teaching at the Royal College of Music Junior Department he was forced to abandon his musical activities due to chronic tendonitis and hand cramps, turning to a career in business as a corporate psychologist and coach. He did not touch a note for over 20 years, and was encouraged to return to playing in the mid-noughties as a soloist and chamber musician through a duo partnership with Stephan Warzycki at the Edinburgh Festival, founding the 4D Piano Quartet and recording an outstandingly reviewed piano duo version of Vaughan Williams's 6th Symphony with Alan Rowlands for Albion.





