YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU Will Be Performed at Sutter Street Theatre Next Week

You Can't Take It With You opens the post-Covid Broadway Series at Sutter Street Theatre, Folsom. The production runs from July 16 - August 1 on Thursdays at 7:00pm, Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 4:00pm.

Tickets are Adult $24, Senior $22, Student with ID Card $19 and Child $16. For reservations call (916) 353-1001.

Grandpa Vanderhof and his wacky family, the Sycamores, have been happily living their zany lives in his house by Columbia University in New York for many years. This family (and their friends) are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. Their hobbies include collecting snakes, building fireworks in the basement, playing darts, writing a myriad of plays that never get published with a typewriter that was delivered to the wrong address years ago, taking ballet lessons from a Russian dance teacher and much more. Things like stress, jobs and paying taxes to the government are for other people, not for them! You Can't Take It With You is a madcap, idealistic comedy that reinforces the idea that you can only live life to the fullest by doing whatever makes you happy.