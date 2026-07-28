STAND IN THE LIGHT Will Come to CASA 0101 Theater

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CASA 0101 Theater will present the World Premiere of STAND IN THE LIGHT, A Solo Show Festival consisting of 15 plays, starring 14 actors, helmed by seven directors, to be presented for a four-week run at CASA 0101 Theater in the Gloria Molina Auditorium, 2102 East First Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033 from August 21 – September 13, 2026.



Josefina López, Festival Creator, Co-Producer, Playwright and Founding Artistic Director of CASA 0101 Theater said: “STAND IN THE LIGHT, A Solo Show Festival will be a celebration of Latino actors and their stories demonstrating their range of cultural experiences in the United States, getting beyond the stereotyped and usual tropes to reveal the humanity of Latinos today. I've devised the Festival to be culturally diverse, to be presented over the course of four weeks in rotation in four separate programs.”



Corky Dominguez, Co-Producer and a Director of STAND IN THE LIGHT, A Solo show Festival said: “Our Festival will include four different programs including a Program in Spanish entitled, “Aqui Estamos y No Nos Vamos/Here We Are and We Won't Leave;” an LGBTQ Program entitled, “Brown & Out & Fabulous!;” a stand alone full-length play, “OMG, I Married A Narcissist!;” and a program entitled, “Latinos-R-Us.”



Emmanuel Deleage, Executive Director of CASA 0101 Theater and Producer of STAND IN THE LIGHT, A Solo Show Festival said: “Theater's purpose is to deliver a message. The beauty of this festival is there are 15 unique and important messages over four different programs. With STAND IN THE LIGHT, CASA 0101 is fulfilling its mission of nurturing the future storytellers of Los Angeles who will someday transform the world. We welcome our audiences to experience all four of the programs of this unique festival.”

Tickets for the Four-Week Run of the World Premiere of STAND IN THE LIGHT, A Solo Performance Festival, to be presented August 21 – September 13, 2026 are $20.00 per person for General Admission; $17.00 per person for Students and Seniors 60+ and $15 per person for Boyle Heights Residents and Groups of 10 of more.



In some of the plays there is strong language and mature themes. The recommended age rating for each of the four programs varies.

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