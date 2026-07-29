SWEENEY TODD to Open at The GEM Theatre in Garden Grove

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Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street will come to the GEM Theatre in August. Attend the tale! Stephen Sondheim's razor-sharp musical masterpiece is set to thrill Orange County audiences. Performances run August 20 - September 27, 2026.

Directed and Musically Directed by Damien Lorton, this production is set to enthrall audiences from August 20 to September 27, 2026, at the historic GEM Theatre in Garden Grove. The opening night for the media is Saturday, August 22, 2026. Pre-show Gala at 6:30PM, Performance at 8:00PM.

The shadows of Fleet Street descend upon the GEM Theater in One More Productions' thrilling third show of the season! A dark, razor-sharp tale of vengeance, love, and meat pies, this Tony Award-winning masterpiece will keep you on the edge of your seat from the first chilling note to the final twist of fate.

Set in 19th century London, the story follows Benjamin Barker as he returns home from being unjustly exiled, to seek revenge from the man who framed him and ravaged his young wife. Assuming the identity of Sweeney Todd, he teams up with Mrs. Lovett, the pie shop owner, and unleashes his revenge.

With dazzling production design, immersive storytelling, and a wicked sense of humor, backed by exceptional vocalists and dynamic performers, this production delivers Sondheim's haunting score with breathtaking intensity and theatrical flair. Sweeney Todd promises to be an unforgettable night at the theater.

The cast features Nicole Cassesso as Mrs. Lovett, Bryan Fraser as Sweeney Todd, Sydney DeMaria as Johanna, Aidan McGuiness as Anthony, JD Cerutti as Tobias Ragg and James Scognamillo as Judge Turpin.

In addition to Direction/Musical Direction by Damien Lorton, the creative team for OMP's production of SWEENEY TODD includes Scenic Design by Michael Wogulis, Lighting Design by Jon Hyrkas, and Costume Design by Luis Cornejo. Musician credits include Adrian Rangel Sanches as Conductor with an 11-piece orchestra.

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