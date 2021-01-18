Segerstrom Center to Host Outdoor Dance Fitness Wellness Workshop

Come to the Argyros Plaza for fun, upbeat fitness classes led by Center dance instructor, Amanda Cobb! All classes will be outdoors and socially distanced - allowing plenty of room to groove! These dance-inspired workouts are for all ages and ability levels, no dance experience is required.

Amanda Cobb is an instructor at the ABT Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Ms. Cobb danced professionally with ABT, Washington Ballet, Ohio Ballet, Ballet Tucson, and performed "Revelation" with Alvin Ailey at City Center. She has 20 years of teaching experience in ballet, jazz, modern, gymnastics, Pilates and Gyrotonic. Along with her impressive professional dance career, Ms. Cobb graduated with Summa cum laude receiving her BFA from University of Arizona in Dance. You may have met Ms. Cobb during our National Dance Day events and enjoyed her high-energy dance warmups. She's excited to return to the Plaza stage for more active and fun dance workouts!

Masks must be worn by all participants upon check-in and until they arrive to their assigned spots. Each participant will be spaced 8 feet from others and dance movements will be stationary. Yoga mats are encouraged but will not be provided by the Center, participants should bring their own mat. The instructor will be on-stage and will not provide tactile cuing. Contactless check-in will include a touchless thermometer temperature check and hand sanitizer stations will be accessible throughout the Plaza.

Classes to take place January 23, 2021 - February 6, 2021. Learn more here.