Segerstrom Center for the Arts Announces Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber Musical Artists for the 23/24 Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts brings a stunning, world-class lineup for Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber music this 2023 -2024 season. Artists for each genre have been thoughtfully curated and hand selected by the Center's programming team to bring a unique and unforgettable experience to patrons in Orange County. This year, the three series are returning with some Center favorites, as well as welcoming new artists for a year of exceptional and extraordinary music. The Samueli Theater, known for world-class artists debuting on stage in the warmest, most inviting, and most intimate atmospheres, is thrilled to welcome top bill artists on stage sure to sell out shows! Subscriptions for the Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber Music series are on sale now at scfta.org.



The Cabaret Series will provide an intimate and authentic ambiance of a traditional cabaret club in the Samueli Theater. The series will begin with the cabaret debut of Broadway star Matt Doyle and the charming performance of Megan Hilty. Forbidden Broadway will re-enact iconic Broadway shows in a hilarious satire. Broadway stars will come together for a Salute to Olivia Newton-John. To round up the Cabaret Series, Jeremy Jordan will perform his new show of songs that led to his success followed by Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Series with Lillias White.



Audiences will be thrilled by the Jazz Series, as it returns with Grammy- Award-winning jazz vocalist Catherine Russell, who will present her captivatingly unique talents recognized across the country. Grammy-nominated composer Miho Hazama will present her brilliant artistry with her jazz orchestra ensemble. Other jazz artists will include Cécile McLorin Salvant, Terence Blanchard and Turtle Island, and Fred Hersch and ETHEL.



The Chamber series will bring back Center favorites with Calder Quartet and Timo Andres, Takács Quartet and Marc-André Hamelin, and Ébène Quartet. Other ensembles of the classical music world making their series debut will include Théotime Langlois De Swarte and Le Consort, Schumann Quartet, Sir Stephen Hough and Castalian Quartet, and Bennewitz Quartet with Arsentiy Kharitonov.



Subscriptions for the Cabaret, Jazz, and Chamber Series are available now. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center's Website www.SCFTA.org for more information. For Group sales call (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partner Kaiser Permanente, Official Health Care Partner. It also recognizes RAGE Monthly as a media partner for the Cabaret series, KJAZZ as a media partner for the Jazz series, and KMozart as a media partner for the Chamber series.