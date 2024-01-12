Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local Communities

This collaboration exemplifies the Center's commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone, fostering creativity, and building connections.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local Communities

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is partnering with Santa Ana Public Library bringing an array of engaging and inclusive public programs to local communities. Together they present Rhythm/Ritmo Santa Ana, an exciting series of dance and music classes tailored for all ages and abilities. This collaboration exemplifies the Center's commitment to making the arts accessible to everyone, fostering creativity, and building connections within our diverse community.

A highlight of this collaboration is the Studio D: Arts School for All Abilities series, the Center's groundbreaking program for children and adults with disabilities. Led by Studio D teaching artists, two class styles will be offered, Dance & Music and Musical Theater. The Dance & Music classes are dedicated to fostering creative movement and self-expression, offering a unique opportunity for participants to explore the synergy between dance and music-making skills. Supported by live musicians (when available), the classes are designed to be adaptable, allowing participants to modify exercises and take breaks as needed. Dance & Music classes follow a drop-in style, welcoming all individuals, with no registration or signups required. It's an inclusive space for friends and families of all abilities to come together and participate in the joy of creative expression.

Studio D's musical theater classes are led by a vocal instructor and dance instructor and supported by a licensed therapist. Tailored for all abilities with a focus on aspiring performers with disabilities, participants will explore the main concepts of musical theater – singing, dancing, and acting, focusing on a specific musical while learning songs and choreography. Sign-ups are required, providing a structured space for friends and families of all abilities to participate together.

In addition to the Studio D series, this partnership includes the return of our fan-favorite Tuesday Night Dance classes. Typically held on our Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, these weekly dance classes explore a diverse range of styles and movements each month, offering a fun and engaging experience for participants of all skill levels. Styles include Hula in January, Bachata in February (with Spanish-friendly classes), and Bollywood in March. 

This partnership will introduce a new series of workshops led by local musicians that will delve into the art of beat making utilizing both analog and digital equipment. Designed for teens and young adults, this workshop series is accessible to participants of all skill levels, with no previous experience required. The sessions will be led by musicians who have performed on the Argyros Plaza, providing diverse perspectives and expertise in the realm of music creation.

For more information, visit www.scfta.org/library  

Rhythm/Ritmo Santa Ana

Santa Ana Public Library

Community Classes with Studio D

Dance & Music classes:

  • Audience: Family
  • Newhope Library: January 10, February 21, March 6, April 3, & May 8
  • Main Library: January 30, February 20, March 19, April 30, & May 21

Musical Theater Series:

  • Audience: Grades 3-5
  • Main Library: June 4, 11, 18, and 25
  • Registration Required

Tuesday Night Dance

  • Main Library
  • Audience: Open to all ages; recommended for teens and adults
  • Hula: January 16, 23, & 30
  • Spanish-friendly Bachata: February 6, 13, 20, & 27
  • Bollywood: March 5, 12, 19, & 26

Teen Jam Sessions: Beat Making Class

  • Main Library
  • Audience: Teens 13+
  • Tuesdays, April 3 – June 19

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an innovative, nonprofit arts organization committed to supporting artistic excellence, creating impactful educational programs, and dedicated to engaging a culturally connected, inclusive and vital Orange County community for all, through the power of live performance.

As the leading cultural arts hub, the Center presents a variety of programming with performances by international dance companies, Broadway national tours, jazz and cabaret musicians, chamber orchestras and ensembles, comedy, and speaker series. Through the Education and Community Engagement departments, the Center also delivers family-friendly programming and performances on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza; these events include outdoor movie screenings, concerts, dance classes, diverse festivals and more.

With six venues on a beautiful multi-disciplinary campus, Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly serves as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Pacific Chorale as well as two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site opening this fall as the home of the Orange County Museum of Art. Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School and Studio D, Arts School for All Abilities.



