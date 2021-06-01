Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Segerstrom Center Announces Juneteenth Celebration

The activities on the Argyros Plaza are being curated by Dr. Natalie Graham, Director of the Institute of Black Intellectual Innovation at CSUF.

Jun. 1, 2021  
Segerstrom Center Announces Juneteenth Celebration

Segerstrom Center for the Arts in partnership with the Institute of Black Intellectual Innovation at California State University, Fullerton is holding its first Juneteenth Celebration - Freedom in Full Bloom - on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza, Saturday, June 19 from 3-7 pm. The afternoon will include interactive activities and artistic performances that celebrate Black innovation and resilience, including a poetry reading hosted by bridgette bianca; a creative gardening workshop with KayJo Creatives; as well as music and food vendors.

Juneteenth has become a day to commemorate the freedom of African Americans from slavery. On June 19,1865, Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Texas to inform enslaved people about President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation, which had been issued on January 1, 1863. The news didn't reach Texas until two years later, and this discrepancy has been part of the ongoing conversation about what it means to be free in the United States. Juneteenth is an important opportunity to gain a better understanding of the impact of racial slavery in the United States.

The activities on the Argyros Plaza are being curated by Dr. Natalie Graham, Director of the Institute of Black Intellectual Innovation at CSUF, along with historical consultation by Dr. Jamila Moore Pewu, Assistant Professor of Digital Humanities and New Media in History at CSUF. Dr Moore Pewu will share additional educational resources for community members through the Center's social media channels.

Tickets to Freedom in Full Bloom: Juneteenth Celebration are $10 per pod, with each pod accommodating up to six people.

Online - SCFTA.org

Phone - (714) 556-2787 from 10 am - 2 pm dailySegerstrom Center Announces Juneteenth Celebration


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Courtney Mack
Courtney Mack
Jewelle Blackman
Jewelle Blackman

Related Articles View More Costa Mesa Stories
Orange Coast College Dance Department Will Perform Virtual Spring Dance Concert DANCES FOR Photo

Orange Coast College Dance Department Will Perform Virtual Spring Dance Concert DANCES FOR THE CAMERA

Monterey Jazz Festival Announces 2021 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Members Photo

Monterey Jazz Festival Announces 2021 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Members

The Ron Kobayashi Trio Featuring Andrea Miller to Perform at Irvine Barclay Theatre Photo

The Ron Kobayashi Trio Featuring Andrea Miller to Perform at Irvine Barclay Theatre

Orange County Teenager Creates THE ACT ONE PROJECT Photo

Orange County Teenager Creates THE ACT ONE PROJECT


More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Steppin' Out Jazz Band Pays Tribute to Nancy Wilson at Technopolis 20
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Presents Ioannis Vafeas Quartet
  • Jazz Music Evening Series at Technopolis 20 Continues with THE JAZZ TRIO