SCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLAND

Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: Broadway Talents Honor Olivia Newton-John at OC's Segerstrom Center Photo 4 Review: Broadway Talents Honor Olivia Newton-John at OC's Segerstrom Center

South Coast Repertory takes audiences on an exciting journey with a remarkable young girl in Alice's Wonderland, book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson, conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. Directed by Rob Salas, Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

Tickets to the Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production of SCR's 60th season are available at Click Here. Alice's Wonderland is suitable for children 4-years-old and up.

“Alice's Wonderland is an empowering, fantastic adventure,” Ivers said. “This adaptation of the children's classic not only takes audiences on a theatrical journey of wonder and spectacle, but carries a message of hope, perseverance and self-belief—positive messages that resonate not only with children, but adults as well. As a theatre, we view it as a mandate to tell stories that shatter barriers and push artistic boundaries and Alice's Wonderland does both even as it entertains.”

A pop and hip-hop musical inspired by the Lewis Carroll classic, Alice's Wonderland tells the story of a brilliant, passionate teen who dreams of making the world better by creating a video game called “Wonderland.” When a virus shuts it down, Rabbit pops from her screen asking for help and Alice leaps into the virtual world for an unforgettable adventure. To save Wonderland, she must level up and up and up, until she confronts the ruthlessly ambitious Queen of Hearts.

“Introducing young people to the joy of live theatre and the value of creative expression is central to SCR's mission,” Tomei said. “Since the inception of our Theatre for Young Audiences and Families productions, we've been able to offer free school time performances to students in Orange County.  This year, more than 3,500 elementary school students will see Alice's Wonderland, free of charge.  And, for many, this will be their first exposure to a live theatre experience.”

“I am thrilled Rob Salas (SCR's Artistic Coordinator) is making his long-awaited SCR directorial debut,” Ivers said. “I've known Rob for many years and have watched him grow as a person and in his craft. He brings great talent, insight and skill to the job, inspiring the best in everyone he works with—on and off the stage. “ 

Salas previously worked at the theatre as an assistant director for One Man, Two Guvnors, Completeness and Doctor Cerberus. Previously, Salas spent 12 years as a founding artistic director of Davis Shakespeare Festival, where he directed more than 15 productions and was named one of the best young directors in the region by Sacramento News & Review. Salas' other assistant directing credits include Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Berkeley Repertory and Utah Shakespeare Festival.

“The excitement begins when we follow Alice on her quest to find her confidence as she ventures in Wonderland. Along the way she meets cool modern versions of the characters we know and love from the Lewis Carroll classic: Caterpillar, Cheshire Cat, and the Mad Hatter,” Salas said. “The musical style is very Hamilton-esque—and the hip hop/rap approach really serves as a perfect medium to tell the story as it ultimately encourages Alice to believe in herself. The production is going to be a technical feat that utilizes every theatrical element, from music to projections to dance. It will feel like you're inside Alice's video game.”

Alice's Wonderland features Shavonne Grandison (Alice), Lauren Du Pree (Queen of Hearts), Alexander Matos (Mad Hatter), Mitchell Gerard Johnson (Caterpillar), Angel Dumapias (Cat), Roberto Antonio Martin (Rabbit), Sophia Barajas (Wonderlander) and Kita Grayson (Wonderlander). Johnson previous appeared at SCR in the 2019 Theatre for Young Audiences and Families production of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Matos previously appeared in the 2022 Pacific Playwrights Festival Samples from The Lab reading of Dr. Silver, A Celebration of Life. Martin returns to SCR after playing Tony in last summer's Outside SCR production of La Havana Madrid at Mission San Juan Capistrano.

The design and creative team includes Shammy Dee, music director; Shaun Motley, set design; Alexis Carrie, costume design; Jesse Portillo, lighting design; Andrea Allmond, sound design; Hannah Tran, projection designer, and Brigette Dunn-Korpela, choreographer. Joanne DeNaut, CSA, is the casting director, Maisie Chan is the production manager, Talia Krispel is the production stage manager and Julian Olive is the assistant stage manager.

Alice's Wonderland received generous support from Honorary Producer Leona Aronoff-Sadacca.

Tickets are now on sale and range in price from $30 to $48. Tickets may be purchased online at www.scr.org or by phone at (714) 708-5555. More information is available at www.scr.org.




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
SCR Takes Lewis Carrolls Classic Contemporary With ALICES WONDERLAND Photo
SCR Takes Lewis Carroll's Classic Contemporary With ALICE'S WONDERLAND

South Coast Repertory takes audiences on an exciting journey with a remarkable young girl in Alice's Wonderland, book, music and lyrics by Julia Riew and J. Quinton Johnson, conceived by Linda Chichester and David Coffman. Directed by Rob Salas, Alice's Wonderland runs Feb. 10-25 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

2
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th Photo
VIDEO: Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th

Jessica Vosk returns to Segerstrom to make up her postponed concert, originally scheduled for Friday, September 29 on Friday, January 26 at 8 pm. See a clip from her last performance at the venue.

3
Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February Photo
Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February

Drag Brunch Is Back At Segerstrom Center for the Arts! Enjoy a fabulous brunch with live performances by drag queens at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Contact Segerstrom Center for the Arts for more information.

4
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February Photo
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February

The Philharmonic Society and Laguna Beach Live! are excited to announce the 2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival, featuring Grammy-nominated violinist Anne Akiko Meyers as Festival Artistic Director. Meyers will lead a week of inventive and thought-provoking musical collaborations, including a world premiere by Philip Glass. Don't miss this incredible event from February 12 to February 18.

More Hot Stories For You

Drag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This FebruaryDrag Brunch Returns To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This February
2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February2024 Laguna Beach Music Festival Returns In February
VIDEO: Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast RepertoryVIDEO: Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory
Segerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local CommunitiesSegerstrom Center For The Arts And Santa Ana Public Library Partner To Offer Dance And Music To Local Communities

Videos

Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th Video
Watch Jessica Vosk Returns To Segerstrom January 26th
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory Video
Take a Look Back at The Plays of Craig Lucas at South Coast Repertory
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts Video
LES BALLETS DE MONTE-CARLO Comes To Segerstrom Center for the Arts
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
MJ in Costa Mesa MJ
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (3/19-3/31)
The Storm in the Barn Adapted by Eric Coble in Costa Mesa The Storm in the Barn Adapted by Eric Coble
Waltmar Theatre (4/26-4/27)
Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion” in Costa Mesa Pageant of the Masters 2024 Production - “À La Mode: The Art of Fashion”
Festival of Arts (12/04-8/30)
Beetlejuice in Costa Mesa Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (4/16-4/28)
Beetlejuice in Costa Mesa Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Hall (4/16-4/28)
Twelfth Night, or What You Will in Costa Mesa Twelfth Night, or What You Will
Musco Center for the Arts (2/15-2/17)
Jeremy Jordan in Costa Mesa Jeremy Jordan
Samueli Theater (2/22-2/24)
Matt Doyle in Costa Mesa Matt Doyle
Samueli Theater (5/02-5/04)
American Ballet Theatre in Costa Mesa American Ballet Theatre
Segerstrom Hall (4/11-4/14)
Peter Pan in Costa Mesa Peter Pan
Segerstrom Hall (8/06-8/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You