ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Is Back At Segerstrom Center For The Arts, September 27

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites the community to a vibrant celebration of Latinx/Hispanic arts and culture on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. A testament to the Center's commitment to showcasing and embracing the rich diversity of Orange County's cultural landscape, Rock, Paper, Scissors promises an evening filled with live music, dancing, delectable food truck treats, and hands-on arts activities inspired by Latin American culture.

A DJ will get the party started spinning some favorite hits en español and then audiences will rock out with Metalachi, the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band! Metalachi's mix of folk influences and rock has been entertaining audiences everywhere for over a decade. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the band has traveled across the US, Canada, and Mexico, performing everywhere from the smallest local bars to the largest parties.

The Center is proud to partner with Orange County Public Libraries for this celebration. The OC Mobile Library will be on the on the Plaza throughout the event where patrons can sign up for a library card, check out a specially curated selection of books, and create unique crafts with library staff such as Taíno Rock Carvings out of air dry clay, a cardstock Mexican Sarape, and a Peruvian llama craft.

Rock, Paper, Scissors is free with RSVP. For more information, visit www.scfta.org.