ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Is Back At Segerstrom Center For The Arts, September 27

rock, paper, scissors returns to segerstrom center for the arts!

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Rubicon Theatre Company to Present LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ONCE, and More in 25th Silver Anniv Photo 4 Rubicon Theatre Company to Present LIFESPAN OF A FACT, ONCE, and More in 25th Silver Anniversary Season

ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Is Back At Segerstrom Center For The Arts, September 27

Segerstrom Center for the Arts invites the community to a vibrant celebration of Latinx/Hispanic arts and culture on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. A testament to the Center's commitment to showcasing and embracing the rich diversity of Orange County's cultural landscape, Rock, Paper, Scissors promises an evening filled with live music, dancing, delectable food truck treats, and hands-on arts activities inspired by Latin American culture.

A DJ will get the party started spinning some favorite hits en español and then audiences will rock out with Metalachi, the world's first and only heavy metal mariachi band! Metalachi's mix of folk influences and rock has been entertaining audiences everywhere for over a decade. Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, the band has traveled across the US, Canada, and Mexico, performing everywhere from the smallest local bars to the largest parties.

The Center is proud to partner with Orange County Public Libraries for this celebration. The OC Mobile Library will be on the on the Plaza throughout the event where patrons can sign up for a library card, check out a specially curated selection of books, and create unique crafts with library staff such as Taíno Rock Carvings out of air dry clay, a cardstock Mexican Sarape, and a Peruvian llama craft.

Rock, Paper, Scissors is free with RSVP. For more information, visit www.scfta.org.




RELATED STORIES - Costa Mesa

1
TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK AND FRIENDS Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts Photo
TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK AND FRIENDS Comes to Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents award-winning New York City Ballet principal dancer, choreographer, actress, author, curator and designer, Tiler Peck, with her new self-directed show, Turn it Out with Tiler Peck and Friends. Learn more about the show and how to attend here!

2
Staged Reading of SUCH SMALL HANDS by Adam Szymkowicz to Close Out 2023 OTR New Works Seri Photo
Staged Reading of SUCH SMALL HANDS by Adam Szymkowicz to Close Out 2023 OTR New Works Series at Chance Theater

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, will present a staged reading of a brand new play to close out our 2023 OTR New Works Series.

3
Pacific Chorale Opens Season With VOICES OF LIGHT / THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC Photo
Pacific Chorale Opens Season With VOICES OF LIGHT / THE PASSION OF JOAN OF ARC

Pacific Chorale launches its 56th season with Voices of Light / The Passion of Joan of Arc, a spectacular evening of music and film on Saturday, October 7, 2023, 7:30 pm. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

4
The Rose Center Theater Premieres THE MAN OF LA MANCHA To Orange County Audiences Photo
The Rose Center Theater Premieres THE MAN OF LA MANCHA To Orange County Audiences

This past weekend, on a sunny afternoon, September 10, 2023, the Rose Center Theater in Orange County graced audiences with a captivating performance of Man of La Mancha. This classic Broadway masterpiece has been weaving its magic for generations, and as the curtains opened and the first note of the overture began to play, the audience was transported into a realm of dreams, illusions, and unwavering determination.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch Video
Deborah Cox Unveils Her THE WIZ Costume Sketch
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Video
Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
View all Videos

Costa Mesa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE RAINMAKER
Laguna Playhouse (9/20-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeremy Jordan
Samueli Theater (2/22-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Man of La Mancha
Rose Center Theater (9/10-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Ballet Theatre's The Nutcracker
Segerstrom Hall (12/08-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Turn It Out with Tiler Peck
Segerstrom Hall (11/04-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beetlejuice
Segerstrom Hall (4/16-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol
South Coast Repertory (11/25-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quixote Nuevo
SOUTH COAST REPERTORY (9/30-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations
Segerstrom Hall (10/17-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dr Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Segerstrom Hall (12/19-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You