Photos: Go Inside Opening Weekend of The Rose Center Theater's INTO THE WOODS

The Rose Center Theater's Winter Production of Into the Woods premiered on Friday night February 18th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster.

Check out photos below!

One of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic works, the show follows a myriad of fairytale characters like Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood as they travel through the woods on a journey of love, dreams, fears, and magic.

Playing for a limited engagement through March 6, come experience this magical musical!

For tickets & information visit: www.rosecentertheater.com



Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook



Vincent Aniceto and Melissa Cook



Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg



Kristen Daniels and Chris Caputo as Narrator



Kristen Daniels and Brennan Eckberg



Katherine Chatman



The cast of Into the Woods



(Top Row L to R): Cherie Aniceto, Taylor Herbel, Chris Caputo, Kristen Daniels.(Front Row L to R) Meredith Woodson, Katherine Chatman



Alexis Karol, Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, and Dafne Castrejon



Alexis Karol and Vincent Aniceto



Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Kristen Daniels, Melissa Cook



Meredith Woodson, Cherie Aniceto, Lucinda, (Front Row L to R): Katherine Chatman, Taylor Herbel



Mary Murphy-Nelson, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, and Melissa Cook



Melissa Cook, Kristin Henry



Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Meredith Woodson



Katherine Chatman, Alexis Karol



Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg



Brennan Eckberg



Chris Caputo



Kristen Daniels, Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson



Kristen Daniels



Chris Caputo, Kristin Henry



Trevin Stephenson, Chris Caputo



Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon



Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson, Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Mary Murphy-Nelson



Kristen Daniels, Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook



Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol