Photos: Go Inside Opening Weekend of The Rose Center Theater's INTO THE WOODS

Playing for a limited engagement through March 6, come experience this magical musical!

Feb. 22, 2022  

The Rose Center Theater's Winter Production of Into the Woods premiered on Friday night February 18th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster.

Check out photos below!

One of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic works, the show follows a myriad of fairytale characters like Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood as they travel through the woods on a journey of love, dreams, fears, and magic.

For tickets & information visit: www.rosecentertheater.com

Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook

Vincent Aniceto and Melissa Cook

Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg

Kristen Daniels and Chris Caputo as Narrator

Kristen Daniels and Brennan Eckberg

Katherine Chatman

The cast of Into the Woods

(Top Row L to R): Cherie Aniceto, Taylor Herbel, Chris Caputo, Kristen Daniels.(Front Row L to R) Meredith Woodson, Katherine Chatman

Alexis Karol, Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, and Dafne Castrejon

Alexis Karol and Vincent Aniceto

Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Kristen Daniels, Melissa Cook

Meredith Woodson, Cherie Aniceto, Lucinda, (Front Row L to R): Katherine Chatman, Taylor Herbel

Mary Murphy-Nelson, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, and Melissa Cook

Melissa Cook, Kristin Henry

Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Meredith Woodson

Katherine Chatman, Alexis Karol

Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg

Brennan Eckberg

Chris Caputo

Kristen Daniels, Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson

Kristen Daniels

Chris Caputo, Kristin Henry

Trevin Stephenson, Chris Caputo

Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon

Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson, Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Mary Murphy-Nelson

Kristen Daniels, Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook

Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol


