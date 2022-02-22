Photos: Go Inside Opening Weekend of The Rose Center Theater's INTO THE WOODS
Playing for a limited engagement through March 6, come experience this magical musical!
The Rose Center Theater's Winter Production of Into the Woods premiered on Friday night February 18th at the Rose Center Theater in Westminster.
Check out photos below!
One of Stephen Sondheim's most iconic works, the show follows a myriad of fairytale characters like Jack and the Beanstalk, Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood as they travel through the woods on a journey of love, dreams, fears, and magic.
For tickets & information visit: www.rosecentertheater.com
Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook
Vincent Aniceto and Melissa Cook
Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg
Kristen Daniels and Chris Caputo as Narrator
Kristen Daniels and Brennan Eckberg
Katherine Chatman
The cast of Into the Woods
(Top Row L to R): Cherie Aniceto, Taylor Herbel, Chris Caputo, Kristen Daniels.(Front Row L to R) Meredith Woodson, Katherine Chatman
Alexis Karol, Vincent Aniceto, Trevin Stephenson, and Dafne Castrejon
Alexis Karol and Vincent Aniceto
Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Kristen Daniels, Melissa Cook
Meredith Woodson, Cherie Aniceto, Lucinda, (Front Row L to R): Katherine Chatman, Taylor Herbel
Mary Murphy-Nelson, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, and Melissa Cook
Melissa Cook, Kristin Henry
Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Meredith Woodson
Katherine Chatman, Alexis Karol
Ray Tezanos and Brennan Eckberg
Brennan Eckberg
Chris Caputo
Kristen Daniels, Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson
Chris Caputo, Kristin Henry
Trevin Stephenson, Chris Caputo
Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon
Vincent Aniceto, Meredith Woodson, Taylor Herbel, Cherie Aniceto, Mary Murphy-Nelson
Kristen Daniels, Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Melissa Cook
Katherine Chatman, Trevin Stephenson, Dafne Castrejon, Mary Murphy-Nelson, Vincent Aniceto, Alexis Karol