Photos: First Look at GREASE at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

The production runs through Sunday, February 12, 2023

Jan. 20, 2023  

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have released production photos from their upcoming "electrifying" musical GREASE, with book, music & lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, musical direction by Ryan O'Connell, choreography by Christopher M. Albrecht and directed by Kari Hayter. GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, January 21 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Check out the photos below!

The world's best-loved rock-'n-roll musical makes a triumphant return to La Mirada Theatre to start the New Year right! After a whirlwind summer romance, leather-clad greaser Danny and girl-next-door Sandy are unexpectedly reunited when she transfers to Rydell High for senior year. But can they survive the trials and tribulations of teenage life and find true love once more? Bursting with hits including "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," "Hopelessly Devoted to You," and "You're the One That I Want," this thrilling new production reignites the energy and joy of the show for a new generation. Don't miss it!

The Cast of GREASE will feature Jenna Lea Rosen as "Sandy Dumbrowski," Ryan Reyes as "Danny Zuko," Domonique Paton as "Betty Rizzo," Bella Hicks as "Frenchy," Melissa Musial as "Marty," Rianny Vasquez as "Jan," Grant Hodges as "Kenickie," Steven-Adam Agdeppa as "Doody," Max Torrez as "Sonny LaTierri," Jalon Matthews as "Roger," Suzanna Guzmán as "Miss Lynch," Todd Adamson as "Vince Fontaine," Desmond Newson as "Johnny Casino/Teen Angel," Monika Peña as "Patty Simcox," James Tolbert as "Eugene," and Taleen Shrikian as "Cha-Cha DiGregorio." Understudies are Kristen Daniels and Adrian Villegas.

GREASE will preview on Friday, January 20 at 8 pm & Saturday, January 21 at 2 pm and will run through Sunday, February 12, 2023 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Tickets range from $19 - $90 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310.

Photo Credit: Jason Niedle

Rianny Vasquez, Melissa Musial, Jenna Lea Rosen, Monika Pena, and Domonique Paton
Rianny Vasquez, Melissa Musial, Jenna Lea Rosen, Monika Pena, and Domonique Paton

Jenna Lea Rosen and Ryan Reyes
Jenna Lea Rosen and Ryan Reyes

Bella Hicks and Jenna Lea Rosen
Bella Hicks and Jenna Lea Rosen

Domonique Paton, Melissa Musial, Rianny Vasquez, and Bella Hicks
Domonique Paton, Melissa Musial, Rianny Vasquez, and Bella Hicks

Ryan Reyes, Todd Adamson, Taleen Shrikian, and Desmond Newson
Ryan Reyes, Todd Adamson, Taleen Shrikian, and Desmond Newson

Jalon Matthews, Max Torrez, Grant Hodges, Ryan Reyes, and Steven-Adam Agdeppa
Jalon Matthews, Max Torrez, Grant Hodges, Ryan Reyes, and Steven-Adam Agdeppa

Domonique Paton
Domonique Paton

The Company of Grease
The Company of Grease




Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
Les Michaels Memorial Concert Will Be Held at the Arthur Newman Theatre Next Weekend
Les Michaels, a cabaret producer and singer in Palm Springs and Los Angeles who presented an ongoing Open Mic Cabaret Series at the Arthur Newman Theatre in the Joslyn Center in Palm Desert for many years, passed away unexpectedly on November 3, 2022 of a heart attack.  Les Michaels is survived by his husband, Rick Valencia.
Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Photo
Young Artists Playground Spring Arts Workshops to be Held at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's Young Artists Workshop (YAP) Youth Arts Education Program will present three Spring Saturday Workshop Sessions for youth ages 5-14 years old beginning February 4th. The Spring Saturday Workshops will run from February 4 through May 27th, 2023 from 10 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturdays at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. Registration is available for each four-week themed workshop session or for all three sessions.
South Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This Month
South Coast Repertory Presents VOICES OF AMERICA This Month
The centerpiece of SCR's 2022-23 season, 'Voices of America,' runs Jan. 28-Feb. 26 on the Segerstrom Stage. It encompasses both plays. Each play will take the stage four times a week, alternating performances. On Saturdays and Sundays, both plays will run-one in the afternoon, the other in the evening. That means theatregoers can see both in the same day. Tickets are available at scr.org.
Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023 Photo
Jazz Guitarist, Stephane Wrembel, To Tour California January 2023
Stephane Wrembel, best known for his original compositions “Bistro Fada” (Midnight in Paris) and “Big Brother” (Vicki Cristina Barcelon) will return to California from January 21 through January 29. 

