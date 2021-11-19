Pacific Chorale Announces TIS THE SEASON! Concert For Next Month

Pacific Chorale's beloved family-friendly holiday extravaganza "Tis the Season!" will fill the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa with festive musical cheer and delightful sonic wonder. Jingle Bells, Feliz Navidad, O Come, All Ye Faithful, Joy to the World, White Christmas and Silent Night are among the cherished holiday carols and traditional favorites that will be sung to glorious perfection by 85 members of the Chorale, under the baton of Artistic Director Robert Isad, in two performances on Sunday, December 19, 5 pm, and Monday, December 20, 2021, 7:30 pm.

The Chorale, considered one of the nation's leading choirs, also performs National Medal of Arts recipient Morten Lauriden's ethereal O Magnum Mysterium, one of the most frequently performed choral works in modern history; Gloria from Ji-Hoon Park's "Lightning Bug" Mass; and Bob Chilcott's Angel Voices Ever Singing. Plus word from the North Pole is that Santa Claus himself plans to swing by the concert. Voice of OC proclaims, Pacific Chorale "will jazz up your holiday!"

Pacific Chorale's 2021-22 Season is made possible by generous support from Platinum Season Sponsor Phillip N. and Mary A. Lyons, and Silver Season Sponsor Charles and Ling Zhang.

Single tickets for "Tis the Season!" range from $29 to $150. The Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall is located at 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626. For tickets and information, visit www.pacificchorale.org or call 714-662-2345. Audience members must show proof of vaccination and wear masks inside the venue.