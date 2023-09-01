Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

Performances run September 13-30, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
In this beloved 70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair’s professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what’s important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment.
Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees, classic disco tracks, and new original songs, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Featuring songs from the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than a Woman,” as well as 70s favorites “Boogie Shoes,” “Disco Inferno” and many more.
The Moonlight Production
John Vaughan, Director & Choreographer
Elan McMahan, Music Director & Conductor
Tony Manero, Brandon Keith Rogers
Stephanie Mangano, Allison Spratt Pearce
Annette, Jenna Lea Rosen
Bobby, Jake Bradford
Monty, E.Y. Washington
Gus, Xavier Bush
Double J, Ryan Perry Marks
Frank Manero, Douglas Henderson
Flo Manero, Lisa Dyson
Linda Manero, Taleen Shrikian
Joey, Fisher Kaake
Candy, Vonetta Mixson
Pauline, Holly Santiago
Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Max Cadillac (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).
The cast also includes Danielle Airey, Cody Bianchi, Josh Bradford, Wes Dameron, Armondo Eleazar, Deborah Fauerbach, Siri Hafso, Colby Hamann, Shira Jackman, Karina Johnson, Zöe Marín-Larson, Joy Newbegin, Trevor Rex, Samantha Roper, Taleen Shrikian, Helen Tait, Anthony Michael Vacio, Susanna Vaughan, Andrea William
Danielle Airey and Zöe Marín-Larson are swings for this production.
Recommended For You