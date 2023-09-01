Moonlight Concludes Season With SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER

In this beloved 70s throwback, Tony Manero, a nineteen-year-old Brooklynite paint store clerk, spends his weekends at a local disco, where he moonlights as the king of the dance floor. When he and mesmerizing dancer Stephanie enter a dance competition, the pair’s professional partnership blossoms into a deep friendship, and challenges both to reflect on what’s important in life amidst rising social tensions and disillusionment.

Featuring the timeless hits of the Bee Gees, classic disco tracks, and new original songs, this reimagined version of Saturday Night Fever transports you back to the era of disco balls, platform boots, and white suits. Featuring songs from the bestselling movie soundtrack of all time, including “Stayin’ Alive,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Night Fever,” “Tragedy” and “More Than a Woman,” as well as 70s favorites “Boogie Shoes,” “Disco Inferno” and many more.

The Moonlight Production

John Vaughan, Director & Choreographer

Elan McMahan, Music Director & Conductor

Tony Manero, Brandon Keith Rogers

Stephanie Mangano, Allison Spratt Pearce

Annette, Jenna Lea Rosen

Bobby, Jake Bradford

Monty, E.Y. Washington

Gus, Xavier Bush

Double J, Ryan Perry Marks

Frank Manero, Douglas Henderson

Flo Manero, Lisa Dyson

Linda Manero, Taleen Shrikian

Joey, Fisher Kaake

Candy, Vonetta Mixson

Pauline, Holly Santiago

Rounding out the creative team: Jennifer Edwards (Lighting Designer), Jim Zadai (Sound Designer), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Max Cadillac (Costume Coordinator), Bonnie Durben (Properties Coordinator), and Stanley D. Cohen (Stage Manager).

The cast also includes Danielle Airey, Cody Bianchi, Josh Bradford, Wes Dameron, Armondo Eleazar, Deborah Fauerbach, Siri Hafso, Colby Hamann, Shira Jackman, Karina Johnson, Zöe Marín-Larson, Joy Newbegin, Trevor Rex, Samantha Roper, Taleen Shrikian, Helen Tait, Anthony Michael Vacio, Susanna Vaughan, Andrea William

Danielle Airey and Zöe Marín-Larson are swings for this production.