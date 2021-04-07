Marilyn Breeze, Greta Hulterstrum and Tim Nelson Present Concert Celebrating Classical Music

Join musicians, Marilyn Breeze (piano), Greta Hulterstrum (flute), and Tim Nelson (flute & oboe), for an intimate afternoon concert celebrating the best of classical music! Enjoy an afternoon of music highlighting each of these three musicians' virtuoso talents as well as their unsurpassed ensemble work.

Presented as a one-hour concert, this event is presented in accordance with current health and safety guidelines put forth by the State, County, and City. Due to social distancing, audience capacity will be limited. Advanced ticket purchase required.

DETAILS:

One Day Only, Sunday April 18 at 3PM

Tickets only $10+

Performed on stage at the Rose Center Theater

14140 All American Way Westminster, Ca 92683

For tickets and info visit: www.rosecentertheater.com/events