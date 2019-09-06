Local Composer Receives World Premiere In CHAMBER SERIES At Segerstrom Center

Sep. 6, 2019  

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents the preeminent Italian quartet Quartetto di Cremona on October 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater. Noted for its lustrous sound, refined musicianship and stylistic versatility, the internationally renowned ensemble makes its Center debut to open the 2019-2020 Chamber Music Series. The quartet will present a program which includes the World Premiere of Omaggio a Monteverdi, commissioned by the Center from award-winning composer and UC Riverside professor of music Dr. Byron Adams, in addition to works Verdi and Beethoven. Quartet members include Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello.

Single tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds the Colburn Foundation for its support of the Chamber Music Series and its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline
