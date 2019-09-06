Local Composer Receives World Premiere In CHAMBER SERIES At Segerstrom Center

Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly presents the preeminent Italian quartet Quartetto di Cremona on October 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater. Noted for its lustrous sound, refined musicianship and stylistic versatility, the internationally renowned ensemble makes its Center debut to open the 2019-2020 Chamber Music Series. The quartet will present a program which includes the World Premiere of Omaggio a Monteverdi, commissioned by the Center from award-winning composer and UC Riverside professor of music Dr. Byron Adams, in addition to works Verdi and Beethoven. Quartet members include Cristiano Gualco, violin; Paolo Andreoli, violin; Simone Gramaglia, viola; and Giovanni Scaglione, cello.



Single tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase online at www.SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings of 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds the Colburn Foundation for its support of the Chamber Music Series and its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline







