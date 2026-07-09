Spotlight: Cabaret Series at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
Exclusive concerts by Broadway's brightest stars!
Our 2026-27 Cabaret Series provides a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the biggest stars from Broadway, TV, and film. These artists spend their lives under the spotlight and on sound stages, but in our intimate 300-seat Samueli Theater, it’s like you’re being invited to share a living room with them.
These evenings of story and song allow the artist to be wholly themselves. They choose the material that speaks to them. They choose the memories they want to share with us. No scripts, just sheer talent and authenticity. In our Cabaret Series, no two shows are ever the same! Feeding off the audience’s energy, the artist draws immediate inspiration, giving life to spontaneous moments that only happen once.
While this year’s stellar line-up features entertainers that you’ll instantly recognize, rest assured you’ve never seen them quite like this! Join us as these incredible performers invite us into their own, personal worlds.
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UB40
Fred Kavli Theatre (10/25-10/25)
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Pokemon Night Out: Marshmello & Alison Wonderland
Intuit Dome (10/24-10/24)
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Marinelli Bros Circus - A New Experience!
Chico Marketplace (7/17-7/29)
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Back to the Future in Concert
Great Park Live (8/01-8/01)
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The Music of Star Wars
Great Park Live (7/25-7/25)
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C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In
Irvine Barclay Theatre (7/09-7/10)
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Music of ABBA: ARRIVAL from Sweden
Great Park Live (8/22-8/22)
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Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Sat Aug 1 7pm
Elbo Room Jack London (8/01-8/01)
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Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Thu Aug 6 8pm
Elbo Room Jack London (8/06-8/06)
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Gorillaz
Oakland Arena (10/28-10/28)