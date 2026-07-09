Spotlight: Cabaret Series at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. Sign Up

Our 2026-27 Cabaret Series provides a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with the biggest stars from Broadway, TV, and film. These artists spend their lives under the spotlight and on sound stages, but in our intimate 300-seat Samueli Theater, it’s like you’re being invited to share a living room with them.

These evenings of story and song allow the artist to be wholly themselves. They choose the material that speaks to them. They choose the memories they want to share with us. No scripts, just sheer talent and authenticity. In our Cabaret Series, no two shows are ever the same! Feeding off the audience’s energy, the artist draws immediate inspiration, giving life to spontaneous moments that only happen once.

While this year’s stellar line-up features entertainers that you’ll instantly recognize, rest assured you’ve never seen them quite like this! Join us as these incredible performers invite us into their own, personal worlds.