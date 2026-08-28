Joshua Bell to Join Alexander Shelley for Pacific Symphony Season Opener

NEW! Costa Mesa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Costa Mesa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Pacific Symphony will celebrate Alexander Shelley's inaugural season as Artistic & Music Director with a spectacular opening night performance featuring superstar violinist Joshua Bell on September 24, 2026, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall.

The festive program marks the beginning of several major milestones for the Symphony and the Orange County community, including the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th birthday and the upcoming anniversaries of Segerstrom Center for the Arts and the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Through a vibrant mix of beloved classical favorites, the evening sets the tone for Shelley's first fully programmed season, highlighting orchestral music that reflects America's rich cultural heritage, artistic innovation, and enduring spirit.

'As we open this remarkable season, Pacific Symphony is excited to celebrate the milestones that have transformed Orange County and Costa Mesa into one of the nation's premier destinations for the performing arts,' said Pacific Symphony president and CEO John Forsyte. 'The 20th anniversary of the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall and the 40th anniversary of Segerstrom Center for the Arts are strong reminders of what community investment and dedication to the arts can achieve. Together, these landmarks have not only influenced Pacific Symphony's growth but have displayed what a shared commitment to culture can do for a community.'

The centerpiece of the performance is Édouard Lalo's Symphonie Espagnole, a dazzling showcase of virtuosity and color performed by one of the world's most renowned violinists, Joshua Bell. The celebrated artist brings his signature musicianship and technical brilliance to the work, highlighting the Spanish-inspired melodies, rhythmic vitality, and sweeping emotion that have made it a favorite with audiences for generations. With a career spanning over four decades, Bell has established himself as one of classical music's most accomplished and recognized artists, having appeared with the world's leading orchestras and conductors while championing the integration of contemporary masterworks into the modern repertoire. Bell's return to Pacific Symphony marks a highly anticipated collaboration, as he joins Maestro Shelley to open the season in a dynamic exchange between soloist and orchestra.

'It's wonderful to have Joshua Bell, one of the most beloved artists of our time and a defining American artist, open our season, which centers around the idea of America 250,' said Shelley. 'In addition, our program is the perfect preview of the season ahead as it features a variety of brilliant short works from American composers-Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Erich Korngold, Jessie Montgomery, Florence Price, and Joan Tower-many of whom will have larger works performed by Pacific Symphony later in the season.'

This concert launches Pacific Symphony's season-long celebration of America 250, exploring the traditions and influences that have shaped the nation's musical identity. The evening shines a light on composers who helped to define America's musical voice in the 20th century. Leonard Bernstein's Overture to Candide, a cornerstone of the American symphonic landscape, captures the wit and optimism that made him one of America's most influential cultural figures, while George Gershwin's Overture to Girl Crazy blends jazz-infused rhythms and Broadway brilliance, and Erich Korngold's sweeping Kings Row Suite pays tribute to Hollywood's Golden Age, enlivening the rich tradition of immigrant artists. Together, these works celebrate the long-held ambition and innovation that have shaped American music.

In addition, Shelley brings great works by living composers into the program. Jessie Montgomery's Banner reimagines familiar patriotic themes through a contemporary lens, and Kevin Puts' 'Earth' from The Elements offers a meditative reflection on the planet's perfect placement in the universe. With Bell as soloist, 'Earth' is the first in a five-movement violin concerto commissioned by Bell in 2023 that features music by five prominent American composers.

Following is Joan Tower's bold Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman and Florence Price's lyrical Andante Moderato, showcasing orchestral music by female composers. Béla Bartók's Romanian Folk Dances rounds out the program, encouraging reflection on the global influences and immigrant traditions that have informed and strengthened America's artistic identity.

'In this opening night performance and the broader 2026-27 Classical Season, you'll hear fantastic music by composers who were born in or chose to live in the U.S. and witness how they have shaped and defined our American orchestral tradition,' continued Shelley.

The concert titled 'Violin Virtuoso Joshua Bell & Alexander Shelley' takes place Saturday, September 24 at 8 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit pacificsymphony.org.

About Joshua Bell

With a career spanning almost four decades, Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell CBE is one of the most celebrated artists of our time. He has performed with virtually every major orchestra in the world, and regularly appears as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, conductor, and as the music director of London's Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF). In 2025, he was awarded an honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire by King Charles III for services to music. Read more

About Alexander Shelley

One of the foremost conductors of his generation, Alexander Shelley is 'a natural communicator, both on and off the podium' (The Daily Telegraph), appearing regularly across six continents with the world's finest orchestras and soloists. A passionate and articulate advocate for the role of music in society, Shelley has spearheaded multiple award-winning and ground-breaking projects, unlocking creativity in the next generation and bringing symphonic music to new audiences.

With a conducting technique described as 'immaculate, everything crystal clear' (Yorkshire Post), and with a 'precision, distinction, and beauty of gesture not seen since Lorin Maazel' (Le Devoir), Shelley is known for the integrity of his interpretations and for his creative programming. He has led over 50 major world premieres, highly praised cycles of Beethoven, Schumann, and Brahms symphonies, operas, ballets, and innovative multimedia productions. He is admired in the industry for bringing the best possible sound out of orchestras.

In 2026-27, he leads the Pacific Symphony in Southern California into a thrilling new era as its Artistic & Music Director. Additionally, this season marks Shelley's first full season as Principal Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra Ireland (NSOI). Shelley is Artistic and Music Director of Artis-Naples, in Florida, where he provides artistic leadership for the Naples Philharmonic and the wider multidisciplinary arts organization. Across each ensemble, Shelley is committed to presenting music as a complete artistic experience. With the Pacific Symphony and Artis-Naples, he leads performances of the entire Beethoven symphonic cycle, inviting audiences into a deeper engagement with the composer's creative vision. Read more at pacificsymphony.org/alexander-shelley.

About Pacific Symphony

Founded in 1978, Pacific Symphony welcomes Alexander Shelley for his inaugural season as Artistic & Music Director in 2026-27, building on nearly five decades of artistic growth, innovation, and community impact. His inaugural season reflects an ambitious artistic vision that blends core symphonic masterworks, contemporary voices, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a commitment to expanding access to orchestral music. Today, Pacific Symphony is recognized as a major cultural force in Southern California and performs as a resident company of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a Costa Mesa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming