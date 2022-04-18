Irvine Barclay Theatre Announces 2022-23 Season

Irvine Barclay Theatre, known for its intimate setting providing unique experiences and personal interactions with top performers, has announced its 2022-23 season. One of the most popular performing arts venues in Orange County, Irvine Barclay Theatre will again feature renowned artists in its broadest range of genres ever.

The 2022-23 season continues the partnership between Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County with Distinctive Experiences, a three-part series offering rare opportunities to see and hear high-level classical artists up close and personal, and the Eclectic Orange Series which explores multiple forms and genres, blending classical music with jazz, folk songs, visuals, and dance. The Barclay's first-ever Youth Ensemble-in-Residence, the Philharmonic Society's Orange County Youth Symphony, will also return to the stage next season.

Additional performances in Irvine Barclay Theatre's Speakers, Dance, Nat Geo, and Hawaiian Series will be announced in early June. Performances on sale now include:

Saturday, Sept. 17 at 8pm - Hindustani Music with Rakesh Chaurasia, Rahul Sharma & Abhijit Banerjee



Enjoy an exciting 'Jugalbandhi' ("duet") featuring Rakesh Chaurasia on the Bansuri (flute) and Rahul Sharma on the Santoor accompanied on the Tabla by Abhijit Banerjee. Coming from a famous lineage of flute maestros (Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia), Rakesh Chaurasia possesses a balance of strength and serenity, coupled with his training of 'swar' and 'tala'- critical factors for an exceptional bansuri flautist. Rahul Sharma, a disciple of his father the renowned Shivkumar Sharma, has carved a niche for himself in the world of Indian classical and world fusion music. He was first signed on by Peter Gabriel in England for his hugely successful album 'Music of the Himalayas' and continues to appear at leading festivals including Womad, celebrating the classical and folk music of India. Abhijit Banerjee, who tours extensively all over the world with his Tarang ensemble, is known for his focus on Indian percussion (tabla, ghatam and morsing), interweaving a dazzling array of rhythmic structures with melodies derived from Indian classical music. This program is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Sunday, Sept. 25, 5pm - Trio Barclay: Mendelssohn and Seyfried

Irvine Barclay Theatre's Ensemble-in-Residence, Trio Barclay, returns to the stage following its critically acclaimed inaugural season. The trio includes Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano. In the first of this year's three-concert series, the trio performs Felix Mendelssohn's second piano trio, featuring fiery virtuosity that reveals the composer's flair and elegance. Opening the program is a world premiere by composer, and Trio Barclay collaborator, Sheridan Seyfried.

Friday, Sept. 30, 8pm - Aida Cuevas: 45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo

Dubbed "The Queen of Mariachi," Aida Cuevas is beloved for her unswerving devotion to traditional mariachi music and for her mastery of its demanding vocal forms. In "45th Anniversary - Yo Creo Que Es Tiempo," Cuevas celebrates her long career as Mexico's most important female voice. Joined by renowned Mariachi Aztlán, along with other special guests, Aida performs her most beloved songs, including "El Pastor," "Mexico en la piel," and her greatest hits "Te Doy Las Gracias" and "Quizás Mañana." With 41 album releases to her credit, Cuevas is the first female singer in the mariachi genre to win a Grammy. Her unique voice and style have created a remarkable place in the history of Mexican music for this emotionally powerful performer.

Filled with unforgettable characters including Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy, this sharp social satire has it all, wit, love, and a lot of dancing. As the Bennet sisters navigate their way toward love and marriage, Austen humorously skewers the hypocrisies and absurdities of the Regency-era English class system, while putting the thoughts and feelings of her truly compelling women characters front and center. Aquila Theatre, the foremost producer of classical theater in the United States, brings this classic to life with its signature passion, energy, and visual flair. The New Yorker has said, "Aquila's productions are beautifully spoken, dramatically revealing and crystalline in effect."

Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8pm - Soweto Gospel Choir: HOPE

Spreading joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades, Soweto Gospel Choir has performed to standing ovations and sold-out houses throughout the world. With rich vocal textures and driving rhythms, these charismatic performers celebrate the spirit of South Africa and the United States in "HOPE," an emotional concert of freedom songs that inspired the Rainbow Nation and heartfelt renditions of works by legendary artists including Billy Holiday, James Brown, Otis Redding, and the one and only, Aretha Franklin. This program is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Friday, Oct. 21, 8pm - Kronos Quartet & Mahsa Vahdat

For more than 45 years, Kronos Quartet - David Harrington and John Sherba on violin, Hank Dutt on viola, and Sunny Yang on cello - has performed music that responds to contemporary and historic societal issues. In this concert, Kronos is joined by Mahsa Vahdat, a prominent performer of Persian vocal music, who collaborated with the quartet on the evocative 2019 recording, "Placeless." The project features melodies Vahdat set to classical poems by Hafez and Rumi, as well as contemporary texts by Iranian poets. This show is part of the Eclectic Orange Series co-presented by the Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 8pm - Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age

From London's West End and New York's Broadway to screens large and small across the world, Alan Cumming - an exuberant performer, natural storyteller, and Scottish-American polymath - charms audiences with his puckish, eclectic spirit, and joie de vivre. Featuring songs from his cabaret repertoire, along with many fascinating, and often hilarious insights, anecdotes, poignant moments, and a highly idiosyncratic take on all of life, Alan's new cabaret show, "Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age," is an evening of story and song with a joyful and mischievous exploration of that most communal of pastimes: aging! Do not bring children or guests with delicate sensibilities. This event contains adult language used to discuss adult content.

Friday, Nov. 18, 8pm - Grace Kelly at the Movies

Grace Kelly delighted Barclay audiences with her sold-out quintet concert in 2018. She returns with a nine-piece ensemble and the World Premiere of her new project, "Grace Kelly at the Movies." This first-ever concert features reimagined versions of Grace's favorite movie music, including songs by legendary film composers and contemporary artists like Billie Eilish. Grace won the 2018 John Lennon Songwriting Contest, and has several ASCAP Composer Awards, Boston Music Awards, and multiple DownBeat magazine awards to her credit. She has also appeared as a featured performer in films and television. In addition to her stint in the house band for "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," she was showcased in the acclaimed documentary "Sound of Redemption: The Frank Morgan Story," and in Amazon's Emmy-nominated original series, "Bosch."

Saturday, Nov. 19, 8pm - A Family Affair starring Peisha, Adriana and Kathrine McPhee

Join internationally renowned singer Peisha McPhee for an unforgettable evening of musical memories featuring her daughters, Adriana McPhee and Katharine McPhee-Foster. They'll be joined by some of the most celebrated names in music, performing songs that span her remarkable career. With guest appearances by Ann Hampton Callaway, Monica Mancini, and Lee Lessack, this will be a star-studded evening featuring the wonderful songs of the Great American Songbook. Peisha has charmed audiences from coast-to-coast with critically acclaimed performances at New York's Feinstein's 54 Below and Catalina Jazz Club in Los Angeles. Possessing a style that is elegant and sophisticated, she has starred in the national touring productions of "Showboat" and "Man of La Mancha." She, along with her family and notable friends will take you on a remarkable musical journey through the Great American Songbook and across the sparkling stages of Broadway.

Sunday, Nov. 20, 5pm - Trio Barclay: Schubert and Chang

Irvine Barclay Theatre's Ensemble-in-Residence, Trio Barclay, includes Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano. Franz Schubert's second piano trio-rich in thematic ideas, constant transformations, and ingenious details - is a formidable challenge for musicians. Trio Barclay's stunning musicality will be fully on display as they bring their interpretive style and musical precision to bear on this compositional masterwork. This second of three Trio Barclay performances this season features two new works: Reena Esmail's "Sanns" (Breath), a deeply personal work reflecting the composer's love for her dear friend, pianist Suzana Bartal; and a world premiere from Sebastian Chang, former Composer-in-Residence for the Louisville Orchestra.

Thursday, Dec. 1, 8pm - Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's unique and spirited "Wild and Swingin' Holiday Party" has become an eagerly anticipated annual family event throughout the country. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band's two full-length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's fun and quirky take on the holidays includes the classic holiday songs "Jingle Bells," "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town," "Winter Wonderland," Chuck Berry's "Run, Run Rudolph," and "Frosty the Snowman," among many others.

Dec 10 - 24 - The Nutcracker presented by Festival Ballet Theatre

A cherished holiday classic perfect for all ages, "The Nutcracker" is a beloved tradition at Irvine Barclay Theatre. Festival Ballet Theatre's breathtaking production features superb, colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this age-old tradition sparkle like new. Be swept away by Tchaikovsky's iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine, Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT's professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, 5pm - Trio Barclay: Tchaikovsky and Arroyo

Irvine Barclay Theatre's Ensemble-in-Residence, Trio Barclay, includes Dennis Kim on violin, Jonah Kim on cello, and Sean Kennard on piano. In its final performance of the 2022-23 season, Trio Barclay dives into Tchaikovsky's only piano trio -an immersive work filled with characteristically expressive melodies, which foreshadow his later iconic symphonic works. The performance will open with the world premiere of a new piano trio work by violinist and film composer, Fernando Arroyo.

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, 8pm - Aaron Diehl Trio

Aaron Diehl returns this season leading his own trio in a project showcasing his fluency in both classical repertoire and dynamic jazz improvisation. Part of Distinctive Experiences co-presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County, the evening will feature Aaron Diehl on piano, John Webber on bass, and Aaron Kimmel on drums.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, 7:30pm - H.M.S. Pinafore by the New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players' production of "H.M.S. Pinafore" is musical satire at its best. Ride a wave of music and laughter as romantic sailors, sisters, cousins, and aunts sing and dance their way across the deck of a fanciful British naval vessel with an improbable name. The very proper Captain Corcoran and ridiculously pompous Sir Joseph Porter preside, the villainous Dick Deadeye speaks the ugly truth, and Little Buttercup reveals the outrageous mistake that allows true love to overcome all. "H.M.S. Pinafore" is as popular in the new millennium as at its premier more than 100 years ago. With infectious tunes, broad comedy, imaginative staging, lively choreography, and beautiful costumes, this classic comedy still makes a modern-day splash.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, 8pm - Cyrille Aimée

Born and raised in France, but now living and working in New Orleans, Grammy-nominated vocalist Cyrille Aimée is a new generation of jazz royalty. After winning the Montreux Jazz Festival Vocal Competition and the Sarah Vaugh International Jazz Vocal Competition, Aimée was chosen by Stephen Sondheim to co-star with Bernadette Peters in an Encores Special Presentation tribute to Sondheim at New York's City Center. Backed by Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, the concert was hailed by the New York Daily News as "a revelation." From singing on street corners in Europe to dazzling audiences at the world's most prestigious jazz festivals; from singing in gypsy encampments in her native France to acting on Broadway; from braving the notoriously tough audiences at New York's Apollo Theatre to becoming a "rising star in the galaxy of jazz singers" (The New York Times), Cyrille Aimée makes audiences laugh, cry, smile, sigh, and know that her voice is jazz singing at the highest level.

Saturday, March 11, 2023, 8pm - Curtis on Tour: L'Histoire du Soldat (Soldier's Tale)

A thrilling tale of trickery and magic, Igor Stravinsky's "L'Histoire du Soldat" comes to life through an ensemble of musicians from the Curtis Institute of Music. "One of the world's leading music academies" (BBC Culture), Curtis Institute performers team up with beloved actor and narrator John de Lancie ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"), who voices the characters; award-winning performer David Shifrin on clarinet; and prominent violinist, Soovin Kim. The program also features works by Penderecki, Poulenc, and Curtis alumnus Viet Cuong. This show is part of the Distinctive Experiences co-presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Sunday, March 12, 2023, 3pm - Alisa Weilerstein: Fragments

A groundbreaking project, Alisa Weilerstein's "Fragments" offers a tapestry of the familiarity of Bach's Cello Suites interwoven with new works. "Fragments" is performed inside a space defined by fragmented wall pieces, re-framing the stage through mutable design that uniquely frames each selection. Lighting cues shift the wall pieces in mood in response to each musical "chapter" that Alisa performs. The creative team behind "Fragments" includes Elkhanah Pulitzer (director), Seth Reiser (set and lighting design), and Carlos J. Soto (costume design). This performance is part of the Eclectic Orange series co-presented by the Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Thursday, March 16, 2023, 8pm - Zakir Hussain: Masters of Percussion

"Masters of Percussion" is an evening of drumming that crosses cultures and unites audiences in a dance of the heart. Known for his masterful improvisations and brilliant live performances, tabla virtuoso and Indian national treasure, Zakir Hussain, is one of the world's most esteemed and influential musicians. Widely considered the father of the contemporary world music movement, Zakir founded the historic band Shakti and has collaborated with artists as diverse as George Harrison, Herbie Hancock, and Yo-Yo Ma. "Masters of Percussion," an outgrowth of Hussain's memorable tours with his father, the legendary Ustad Allarakha, has enjoyed successful tours in the West since 1996. Over time, the ensemble has expanded to include celebrated drummers and percussionists from many world traditions. This program is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 7pm & Sunday, March 19, 2023, 2pm - Swan Lake presented by Festival Ballet Theatre

Set to Tchaikovsky's elegantly moving score, "Swan Lake" is the story of young Prince Seigfried and Odette, the Swan Queen, a young girl doomed to be a swan by day and a woman by night. "Swan Lake's" spectacular beauty, power, and grace reminds us of all of the transformative power of love. This beloved classical ballet is choreographed by Artistic Director Salwa Rizkalla, after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, and features world renowned guest artists in the lead roles.

Saturday, April 1, 2023, 8pm - Nathalie Joachim: Fanm d'Ayiti (Women of Haiti)

An evening of voice, flute, string quartet and electronics developed by Grammy-nominated composer/performer Nathalie Joachim, "Fanm d'Ayiti" is a celebration of iconic Haitian female artists and Joachim's Haitian heritage. "Fanm d'Ayiti," released in 2019 on New Amsterdam Records, Joachim's first featured solo album, received a Grammy nomination for Best World Music Album. The project features original songs incorporating the recorded voices of Joachim's grandmother and the girls' choir of her family's farming village of Dantan; new arrangements of songs by some of the greatest known female voices in Haitian history; and recorded interviews with those artists about fighting for social justice and uplifting the people of Haiti. This show is part of the Eclectic Orange series co-presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Sunday, April 16, 2023, 3pm - Midori Plays Bach

Midori has been a globally celebrated violinist for over 35 years. With her precision, expressiveness, and unmistakable presence, she triumphs at enchanting her audiences time and again. Transfixing audiences through graceful and intimate expression, Midori has performed with many of the world's most prestigious orchestras and collaborated with the most outstanding musicians of our time, including Leonard Bernstein, Yo-Yo Ma, and many others. This show is part of the Distinctive Experiences co-presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre and the Philharmonic Society of Orange County.

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 8pm - Selected Shorts: Unchartered Territories

The hit public radio and podcast series returns to Irvine Barclay Theatre with a program of spellbinding original short fiction performed by actors of stage and screen. "Selected Shorts" is broadcast on over 150 radio stations around the country, attracting over 300,000 listeners each week through the live show and podcast. Past performers have included Catherine O'Hara, Blythe Danner, and Tony Hale, among many others.

Friday, April 28, 2023, 8pm - Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles & Villalobos Brothers

For the first time ever, trailblazing ensembles Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles & Villalobos Brothers join forces on Irvine Barclay Theatre's stage. America's first all-female mariachi ensemble, Reyna de Los Angeles, brings sensitivity, beauty, and a vivacious spirit to the historic art of mariachi. Hailing from Veracruz, the Villalobos Brothers are acclaimed as one of today's leading contemporary Mexican ensembles. Their finely crafted original compositions and arrangements masterfully blend the richness of traditional son jarocho melodies with the intricate harmonies of Latin jazz, catchy rock and flamenco music. This program is made possible with support from the Worah Family Foundation.

Saturday, April 29, 2023, 8pm - Christian McBride 's New Jawn

Seven-time Grammy-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride fuses the fire and fury of a virtuoso with the depth and grounding of a seasoned journeyman. Powered by relentless energy and a boundless love of swing, McBride's career is blazing into its third decade. Whether behind the bass or away from it, Christian McBride is always of the music. From jazz with Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, and Herbie Hancock, to R&B with Chaka Khan and James Brown, from pop with Sting and Paul McCartney, to hip-hop and neo-soul with The Roots, D'Angelo, and Queen Latifah, Christian McBride's luminous musicality is built with one hand ever reaching for new heights and the other extended in fellowship, inviting us to join him.

Irvine Barclay Theatre is a 750-seat "jewel box" theater renowned for its intimate atmosphere and superb acoustics. Since opening its doors in 1990, Irvine Barclay Theatre has developed into one of California's most imaginative performing arts showcases, welcoming more than 2.6 million patrons over the last 30 years to an impressive array of varied performances by internationally recognized artists.

A unique collaborative venture between the City of Irvine, the University of California, Irvine, and private donors, Irvine Barclay Theatre is operated as an independent 501(c) (3) non-profit organization.

Irvine Barclay Theatre is located at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine, California 92612 adjacent to UC Irvine. For tickets or more information, please visit www.thebarclay.org or call (949) 854-4646.