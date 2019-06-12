Casting Announced For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA At Segerstrom Center

Casting has been announced for Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA for its highly anticipated return to Orange County at Segerstrom Center for the Arts July 10 - 21, 2019. With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.

Derrick Davis will portray the man behind the mask, 'The Phantom,' with Eva Tavares as 'Christine Daaé, Jordan Craig as 'Raoul,' Trista Moldovan as 'Carlotta Giudicelli,' David Benoit as 'Monsieur Firmin,' Rob Lindley as 'Monsieur André,' Susan Moniz as 'Madame Giry,' Phumzile Sojola as 'Ubaldo Piangi' and SarahGrace Mariani as 'Meg Giry.'



Tickets start at $35.75 and are available for purchase at SCFTA.org, by calling (714) 556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa. The 2:00 p.m. performance on Saturday, July 20, 2019 will include audio description, open captioning and sign-language interpretation. The Center offers many services for patrons with disabilities including removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices. To learn more visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation.





