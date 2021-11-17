Cast Announced for 1940's RADIO HOUR at The Rose Center Theater

The 1940's Radio Hour, award winning musical, and holiday favorite by Walton Jones, returns Dec. 3-5 and 17-19 live, in-person at the Rose Center Theater. Set against the backdrop of World War II, this heartwarming show follows a group of Radio Artists at Christmas as they attempt to make it big on the "Mutual Manhattan Variety Cavalcade." Featuring Standards such as "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas", "Our Love Is Here To Stay", "How about You". "That Old Black Magic" plus many more, bring the family over to the theater and experience this cheery holiday musical!

The cast of the will be lead by Vincent Aniceto as CLIFTON FEDDINGTON, Kristen Daniels as CONNIE MILLER, Chris Caputo as JOHNNY CANTONE, Stephanie Bull as Ginger Brooks, Trevin Stephenson as B.J. GIBSON, Katherine Chatman as GENEVA LE BROWN, Kristin Henry as Ann Collier, Rylie Herbel as WINNIE FERGUSON, Chris Fine as NEAL TILDEN, and Mark Wickham as LOU COHN

Rose Center Theater proudly presents The 1940's Radio Hour

Location: Rose Center Theater 14140 All American Way Westminster, Ca 92683

Performances: Friday December 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM Saturday December 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM Sunday December 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Friday December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM Saturday December 18, 2021 at 7:30 PM Sunday December 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $17 - $25

For Info and Tickets Visit: rosecentertheater.com