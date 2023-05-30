Cast Announced For MARY POPPINS At Orange County's Rose Center Theater

From June 30th to July 16th, prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary cast and the magic they will bring to this unforgettable production.

Are you ready to embark on a journey filled with wonder and enchantment? Look no further than Orange County's Rose Center Theater, where the beloved Broadway classic, Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, will come alive on stage. From June 30th to July 16th, prepare to be captivated by the extraordinary cast and the magic they will bring to this unforgettable production.

Under the expert direction and musical direction of Tim Nelson, Mary Poppins will take center stage at the Rose Center Theater. Tim Nelson, filled with excitement, shared his thoughts on this timeless production, saying, "We're thrilled to bring this Broadway classic to life at the Rose Center Theater. The music, the characters, and the themes of Mary Poppins are timeless and resonate with audiences of all ages, and we're so excited to share this magical adventure with the theater and performing arts community in Orange County." With Tim's guidance, the stage will come alive with the magic and heart that everyone has come to love about Mary Poppins.

Choreographer Diane Makas understands the emotional depth of Mary Poppins and is dedicated to creating dances that do justice to the show. "Mary Poppins is a beloved classic that has touched the hearts of generations," said Diane Makas. "As we prepare for this production, I am constantly inspired by the depth and complexity of the characters and story, and am working hard to choreograph dances that do justice to the emotional depth of the show." Get ready to be moved by the captivating choreography that will add an extra layer of enchantment to the performance.

Leading the cast is the phenomenal April Malina, who will grace the stage as the enchanting and mysterious Mary Poppins herself. April recently garnered rave reviews for her performance as young mermaid Ariel in the Rose Center Theater's production of Disney's The Little Mermaid, and now she is ready to mesmerize audiences once again. Alongside her is the talented Brennan Eckberg, who captivated audiences in the well-received RCT musical production of Into the Woods. Brennan will bring charm and charisma to the role of Bert, captivating your hearts and igniting your imagination.

The powerhouses continue with Chris Caputo stepping into the shoes of George Banks, the complex and deeply human character at the heart of the story. Witness George's transformation and be reminded of the power of change and self-discovery. Kristin Henry takes on the role of Winifred Banks, a character filled with depth and vulnerability. Kristin's portrayal will captivate and inspire, leaving a lasting impression on the hearts of the audience.

Not to be forgotten are the talented performers who will bring the Banks children to life. Waverly Craver, Natalie Sand, and Bellami Smith will tackle the role of Jane Banks, while Brady Barrett, Charlie Firlik, and Ethan Horner will portray Jane's adorable brother, Michael Banks.

The supporting roles in this production are filled with talented individuals who will add depth and charm to the show. Joining the production are Judy Ann Davila as Mrs. Brill, Ray Tezanos as Robertson Ay, Sarah Meals as Miss Andrew, Taven Blanke as Neleus, Erik Duane as Bank Chairman, Lauren Belt reprises her role as Mrs. Corry, Brett Popiel as Park Keeper, Alana Ruhe as Katie Nana, Jaime Hoover as Miss Smythe, Rachel Giradet as Miss Lark, David Hubbard as Admiral Boom, Matthew Candela as Policeman, Ben Applegate as Herr Von Hussler, Randy Calcetas as Mr. Northbrook, Megan Gaudini as Queen Victoria, and Harper Balfany and Abigail Barnaby as Annie and Fannie, respectively. Each member of this stellar lineup brings their unique talent and charm to the production, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

The production's vibrant ensemble will create a captivating atmosphere with their energy and synchronized performances. Joining them are Laurel Brookhyser, Taven Blanke, Jessica Flynn, Winnie Felton, Anna Lisa Gnielinsui, Erica Duane, Colin Eaton, Megan Reese Crane, Megan Reese, Dylan Carlson, Kylie Christensen, Bailey Curtis, Macaila Dorney, Sofia Aniceto, Natalie Sargent, Rae Martinez, Trace Macias, Jillian Matthews, Savanna Matthews, Kylie Matthews, Landon Mariano, Ava Melgoza, Fin Reid, and Linsey Schreck. Together, they will transport you to the magical world of Mary Poppins. Last, but certainly not least, the youth chorus will include Abigail Barnaby, Harper Belfany, Ava Cerami, Ella Cerami, Sierra Chavez, Niles Gray, Payton Mariano, Analeigh Singhi, and Cameron Wynn.

As the curtain rises on this extraordinary production, we invite you to secure your seats and be a part of this magical experience. Witness the power of love, family, and the belief that "Anything Can Happen if You Let it." Tickets start at just $19 and can be purchased at rosecentertheater.com/disneys-marypoppins. Don't miss the opportunity to be swept away by the timeless tale of Mary Poppins.

The Rose Center Theater offers discounted rates for groups of 20+ and for our military & first responder patrons. For more information about our theater events or the venue in Orange County, contact our box office at RoseCTBoxOffice@gmail.com or leave a message at 714-793-1150 ext. 1.

Stay tuned for more updates as we delve deeper into the world of Mary Poppins. Get ready to be whisked away on a whimsical adventure that will leave you with a renewed sense of joy and wonder!




