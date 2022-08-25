Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CONTEST: Win Two Tickets to LA Philharmonic's Maestro of the Movies!

See Maestro of the Movies, Celebrating John Williams at 90 at the Hollywood Bowl September 2.

Aug. 25, 2022 Â 

You know a John Williams score the moment you hear it-and if you're a fan of blockbusters, you've heard quite a few. Jaws, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones: He scored them all and so many more. On three nights at the Hollywood Bowl, the LA Philharmonic will perform some of his biggest movie hits, including selections performed with film clips. Join us as we celebrate the master of cinematic scores!

5 Winners will win a pair of tickets to the Hollywood Bowl on the Friday, September 2 performance of Maestro of the Movies, Celebrating John Williams at 90!

Enter here:





