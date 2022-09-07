Bernadette Peters Comes To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This Month

Segerstrom Center for the Arts presents Bernadette Peters on Thursday, September 29 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Throughout her illustrious career, Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage, film, and television, on recordings and in concert. Bernadette has been awarded three Tony Awards, a Drama Desk Award, a Golden Globe, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tickets are now on sale at scfta.org.

She will perform songs from her storied Broadway career along with her Grammy Award-winning and nominated albums, and standards, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Sondheim, among others.

Best known for her work on stage and one of Broadway's most critically acclaimed performers, Bernadette recently starred on Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the hit musical, Hello, Dolly!. Prior to that, she starred in City Center's Encores! Production, A Bed and a Chair: A New York Love Affair featuring the music of Stephen Sondheim and orchestrations by Wynton Marsalis and on Broadway, in Stephen Sondheim's A Little Night Music and Follies.

Peters garnered both the Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for her performance in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, Song and Dance. She also won a Tony Award for her performance in Annie Get Your Gun. She received Tony nominations for her outstanding performances in Sam Mendes' critically acclaimed revival of Gypsy, in Neil Simon's The Goodbye Girl, Stephen Sondheim's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George, the Jerry Herman/Gower Champion ode to the movies, Mack and Mabel, and the Leonard Bernstein/Comden and Green musical On The Town. In addition to these honors, Peters earned a Drama Desk nomination for her unforgettable portrayal of the Witch in Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.

She also enjoys a career which boasts an impressive list of television credits, including guest-starring on the NBC-TV series, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist" for which she earned an Emmy nomination. The popular series was made into a TV movie musical titled "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" for The Roku Channel. Other recent TV appearances include "The CW's "Katy Keene"; CBS All Access' "The Good Fight"; and Amazon Prime's Golden Globe winning series, "Mozart in the Jungle". She recently completed production on the new Apple TV series, "High Desert", scheduled to be released early 2023.

Other television credits include NBC-TV's "Smash," ABC-TV's "Grey's Anatomy" and "Ugly Betty'. In addition to starring in the Lifetime TV movie Living Proof, Peters has lit up the silver screen in over 30 films throughout her distinguished career. She received a Golden Globe Award for her memorable performance in Pennies From Heaven. Other film credits include The Jerk, The Longest Yard, Silent Movie, Annie, Pink Cadillac, Slaves of New York, Woody Allen's Alice, Impromptu, It Runs in the Family, Coming Up Roses, The Broken Hearts Gallery and most recently, a surprise appearance in the popular Jonathan Larson biopic, tick, tick...BOOM!

Bernadette has recorded six solo albums, including the Grammy-nominated I'll Be Your Baby Tonight, Sondheim, Etc.: Bernadette Peters Live at Carnegie Hall, and Bernadette Peters Loves Rodgers & Hammerstein, in addition to numerous original Broadway cast recordings.

Peters devotes her time and talents to numerous events that benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Her "pet project" Broadway Barks, co-founded with Mary Tyler Moore, is an annual, star-studded dog and cat adoption event that benefits shelter animals in the New York City area. She is a New York Times best-selling author who has penned three children's books: Broadway Barks, Stella is a Star, and Stella and Charlie: Friends Forever. All of her proceeds from the sale of these books benefit Broadway Barks. Peters resides in New York and Los Angeles with her rescue dogs, Charlie and Rosalia.

Single tickets for Bernadette Peters at Segerstrom Center for the Arts start at $39 and are now available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket discounts for 10 or more, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.