BEETLEJUICE, FUNNY GIRL, and More Set For 2023-2024 Broadway Season at Segerstrom

The Center's Broadway series will include ten incredible productions beginning in September.

Mar. 21, 2023  
Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its lineup of Broadway shows to be presented in its 2023-24 season. The Center's Broadway series will include ten incredible productions beginning in September.

Center audiences are sure to be captivated by premieres of jukebox musicals Ain't Too Proud, based on the life and times of The Temptations, and Broadway's most Tony Award-winning new show of the season MJ, the hit musical sensation that explores the creative mind and collaborative spirit of the legendary artist, Michael Jackson.

Other premieres include Broadway smash-hit Beetlejuice, a hilarious musical based on Tim Burton's beloved film, and the sensational Broadway Revival Funny Girl, the beloved story of Fanny Brice with an updated book from Harvey Fierstein. Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

The acclaimed production of Les Misérables makes a triumphant return to the Center with its story of love, redemption and the triumph of the human spirit. Peter Pan graces the stage with a new production taking audiences on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning.

The Center will present two timeless Disney Broadway hits: Aladdin, a thrilling new production filled with unforgettable beauty, magic, comedy, and breathtaking spectacle; and The Lion King, the landmark Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Next season's bonus option, Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, will make the perfect holiday night out with magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations.

"The Center continually seeks out the most acclaimed and extraordinary productions while ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. That is exactly what we've done for our 2023-24 season. With new shows to look forward to come new opportunities to share experiences and create memories with friends and family. I am ecstatic about bringing audiences these performances. And to quote one of our upcoming Broadway shows Beetlejuice, "It's showtime!" - Casey Reitz, President of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

Subscriptions for the Broadway Series are available now. Packages are available in the full 9-show Mega Broadway Season, the 6-show Broadway Season, or the 3-show Curtain Call Season option. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date. Visit the Center's website www.scfta.org for more information. For Group sales call (714) 755-0236.




