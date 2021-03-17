ABT Gillespie School Announces Masterclasses With Cynthia Harvey, Julie Kent, Susan Jones and More

American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced a singularly prestigious faculty for its April and May live virtual masterclasses. The teachers include former ABT Principal Artist and now ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Director Cynthia Harvey, former ABT Principal Artist and now Artistic Director of The Washington Ballet Julie Kent, ABT Regisseur Susan Jones. ABT Principal Dancers Christine Schevchenko, Thomas Forster, Soloists Katherine Williams, Luciana Paris, Roman Zhurbin, and Craig Salstein, corps de ballet member Brittany DeGrofft, Academy Director of Colorado Ballet and former ABT dancer Erica Fischbach, JKO faculty member Elizabeth Ferrell. All classes will be virtual by Zoom.

April Faculty May Faculty

Cynthia Harvey Brittany DeGrofft

Julie Kent Elizabeth Ferrell

Luciana Paris Erica Fischbach

Christine Schevenchko Susan Jones

Katherine Williams Luciana Paris

Thomas Forster Thomas Forster

Craig Salstein Roman Zhurbin

Classes are available in two categories:

Intermediate to Advanced Dancers ages 12 and above (ladies must be on pointe for at least one year to register). Dates are Sundays, April 18 and May 16. Classes will include Technique, Variations, Pointe, Men's Class, and Body Conditioning. The cost $100 per date. There is a discount for students enrolled in the ABT Gillespie School and ABT JKO School.

Children's Division Students ages 8-11 and 12-year-olds with no or limited pointe experience. Dates are Sunday, April 25. Classes will include Technique, Pre-Pointe, and Body Conditioning. The cost of this final Sunday is $100. There is a discount for students enrolled in the ABT Gillespie School and ABT JKO School.

For more information and to register, please visit the website or contact ABT Gillespie Administration at ABTGIllespieSchool@scfta.org.