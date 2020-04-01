Yale University Press Announces New Offerings On Innovative Digital Art And Architecture Platform

Yale University Press announced that it has further enriched the A&AePortal (www.aaeportal.com), its innovative art and architecture platform, with new offerings. The site's collection of ebooks has grown to 180 and includes approximately 33,500 related images and accompanying metadata. In addition, the Press will soon be publishing exclusive born-digital content on the site.

Launched in fall 2019, the A&AePortal broadens access to key art and architectural history titles and creates unique opportunities for enquiry, research, and discovery. Out-of-print titles, key backlist, recent releases, and catalogues from some of the world's finest academic and museum publishers are available on the site. Patricia Fidler, Publisher, Yale University Press Art and Architecture, said, "The A&AePortal is an authoritative e-resource that features important works of scholarship in the history of art, architecture, decorative arts, photography, and design. With its innovative features and a user-friendly reading experience, the site offers students and scholars an engaging experience, encourages critical thinking skills, and supports rigorous academic study. The platform-especially beneficial for online coursework and remote learning-can dynamically transform research and publishing in the academic disciplines it represents, and we are delighted to introduce original content this summer."

Globalizing Impressionism: Reception, Translation, and Transnationalism debuts in July 2020 as an original, digital-only volume exclusively available on the A&AePortal. Editors Alexis Clark, PhD, Visiting Scholar at Duke University, and Frances Fowle, PhD, Senior Curator of French Art at the National Galleries of Scotland, have compiled this groundbreaking collection of essays from the Courtauld Institute of Art's 2017 international conference "Writing Impressionism Into and Out of Art History, 1874 to Today." The resultant publication explores the specific ways Impressionism, both as a term and style, was globalized.

"Yale University Press's A&AePortal provides an apt forum for our anthology on the globalization of Impressionism. It will enable the immediate transfer of new research by an international set of scholars and curators to academics, students, and other readers. At a time when there seem to be many barriers to academic publishing-including the environmental impact made by the publication of physical books-we anticipate that virtual platforms such as the A&AePortal will expand access to art and art history, while broadening and deepening discussions in the discipline," said Dr. Clark and Professor Fowle.

In the summer of 2020, the A&AePortal, in association with the National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC, will release the first and only digital edition of David Anfam's critically acclaimed catalogue raisonné of the works on canvas by Mark Rothko, originally published in 1998 and featuring 950 color illustrations. This publication joins the electronic version of the multi-volume catalogue raisonné of paintings and collages by Robert Motherwell, originally published by Yale University Press in association with the Dedalus Foundation in 2012 and now out of print.

About A&AePortal

While digital publications and portals have become more mainstream for many academic disciplines, the quality of digital books and research options for art and architecture publications is lacking. After five years of research and development with support from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, Yale University Press developed the A&AePortal, which now provides students and scholars of the histories of art and architecture a centralized portal through which they can access content from leading publishers. Publishing partners currently include the Art Institute of Chicago; Bard Graduate Center; Dallas Museum of Art; Harvard Art Museums; Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, Harvard University; MIT Press; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; National Gallery of Art, Washington, DC; Paul Mellon Centre for British Art; Princeton University Press; Terra Foundation for American Art; Yale Center for British Art; and Yale University Art Gallery.

Gregory Nosan, Executive Director of Publishing at the Art Institute of Chicago, said "We've been thrilled to participate in the A&AePortal because it has enabled us to extend the life and reach of the Art Institute of Chicago's many print publications, broadening their accessibility, usefulness, and appeal to new audiences of scholars and researchers. That readers are able to access our content alongside texts and images of comparably high quality, to explore the many connections between them, and to do so in a such a flexible, elegant way is a gift to the field."

About Yale University Press

By publishing serious works that contribute to a global understanding of human affairs, Yale University Press aids in the discovery and dissemination of light and truth, lux et veritas, which is a central purpose of Yale University. The publications of the Press are books and other materials that further scholarly investigation, advance interdisciplinary inquiry, stimulate public debate, educate both within and outside the classroom, and enhance cultural life. In its commitment to increasing the range and vigor of intellectual pursuits within the university and elsewhere, Yale University Press continually extends its horizons to embody university publishing at its best. yalebooks.yale.edu

Subscription Information and Contacts

Institutions can contact Sara Sapire (sara.sapire@yale.edu) for more information about subscriptions, including free trials that are being made available until the end of the current academic year.





