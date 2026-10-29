Yale Symphony Orchestra to Perform SPIRITS OF AMERICA AT 250

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The Yale Symphony Orchestra will continue its 2026-27 season with "Spirits of America at 250," a special concert on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at 7:30 pm in Woolsey Hall. YSO Director Elizabeth Askren leads the program, with guest conductor Thomas C. Duffy, and is joined by Grammy-winning ensemble Eighth Blackbird and the Greater New Haven Community Chorus, directed by Alysoun Kegel.

'We are all haunted. We live with the ghosts of our ancestors, the spirits of the natural world, and the specters of our choices and their consequences. These presences accompany us individually and collectively, shaping our memories, identities, and aspirations. The Yale Symphony Orchestra's Spirits of America at 250 concert explores the many hauntings that animate our nation. [...] As our country concludes its 250th anniversary, these works invite us both as individuals and citizens to listen to the spirits that inhabit our lives and continue to shape us. Who have we been? Who are we today? Who will we choose to become?' - Elizabeth Askren, Director of the Yale Symphony Orchestra and Associate Professor Adjunct at the Yale School of Music

The program features:

Joan Tower - Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman No. 1

Margaret Bonds - Montgomery Variations (1, 2, 4, and 7)

Kinds of Kings - Nine Mothers, Mvmt 3

Thomas C. Duffy - Corpus Callosum

Gabriela Lena Frank - Apu: Tone Poem for Orchestra

Charles Ives - New England Holidays: Thanksgiving and Forefathers' Day

The concert is part of the YSO's 2026-27 season, which continues with:

February 13, 2027 - Heroes and Dreams: Around the World in 1894-95

April 3, 2027 - Rome and Leningrad: Destruction and Transcendence

April 24, 2027 - Death and Transfiguration, featuring the Yale Glee Club (Dir. Jeffrey Douma)

May 21, 2027 - Commencement Concert, celebrating the orchestra's graduating seniors

Regular season tickets range from $3 to $15 and must be purchased in advance. Yale College students receive free admission to regular season concerts (excluding Halloween), available the morning of each event with advance registration.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 13 Hrs 27 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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