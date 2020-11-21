Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program Announces Annual Young Playwrights Contest and December Workshops

This December the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program (YIPAP) will be offering two exciting free workshops for Native artists! Both programs will be hosted online on zoom.

On Sunday December 6th acclaimed Ojibwe playwright Marisa Carr will be offering a 90 minute playwriting workshop for Native writers at 5 PM EST/2 PM PST. This workshop is free and open to aspiring Native playwrights with any level of experience. Building on our summer workshops with Vera Starbard and Tara Moses, we hope to continue to offer regular workshops of this variety to support, encourage, and offer community for Native writers. We particularly encourage Native Youth interested in submitting to our annual Young Playwrights Contest to take advantage of this opportunity, you can read more about the submission process for the contest below.

On Tuesday December 8th, Drama Desk Award nominated Costume Designer Asa Benally (Navajo/Cherokee) will be teaching a Costume Design workshop at 7 PM EST/4 PM PST. This workshop is open to both Native and non-Natives interested in costume design. No costume design experience is necessary!

The workshops are open to all ages and you do not need to be a Yale student to participate. Please email madeline.sayet@yale.edu to reserve a spot in either one or both classes. Attendees will receive a zoom link for the event after registering. Please feel free to also reach out to madeline.sayet@yale.edu with any questions!

Submissions are currently open for the 6th Annual Yale Young Native Playwright's Contest sponsored by the Yale Indigenous Performing Arts Program to support the next generation of Native writers. We invite indigenous writers aged twenty-five years and younger to submit written versions of their plays for consideration by December 30th. This year the Annual YIPAP Festival will be held virtually and we are expanding our programming to include a new contest for young Native actors under 25 as well. In addition to being showcased on their own, the winners of the acting contest will be cast in plays in this year's festival, alongside professional actors. More details about the inaugural acting award and how to submit will be announced at a later date.

Each year the YIPAP Festival consists of a workshop and staged reading of the winning youth play(s), alongside new plays by professional Native playwrights. Contest Winners will also have the opportunity to be mentored by a professional Native playwright. This year the Annual YIPAP Festival will be held online in April, and we will be curating new online experiences alongside the festival to continue to provide opportunities for deep interchange between youth contest winners and professional artists.

You can find all information for applicants to apply at: https://yipap.yale.edu/news/call-submissions-6th-annual-young-native-playwrights-contest

